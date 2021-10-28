The Coven Update

Happy Halloween! Version 0.23 now live

Hi everyone,

Version 0.23 is now live and in following the Halloween theme, we’ll be exploring the more eerie parts of the Abyss in this update.

Additionally, the game will be discounted during the Steam Halloween Sale! If you're interested in adult games, check out our full catalog of TinyHat Published games!

The Valley of Pillars

Three explorable locations have been updated, including the Forgotten City, The Decaying Tower, and the Central Temple. Updated locations will have a bobbing exclamation mark if unexplored. Roaming and stationary mobs have also been added to the Valley of Pillars.

Abyssal wildlife - These mobs roam around but won’t chase after you. If you come in contact with them however, they will attack.

3rd Division Patrols - These will chase a player, but can be easily outwitted or outran.

The Abyss is a dangerous place in many ways. The player will encounter scenarios which can have permanent effects on their characters, usually not the beneficial kind. None of these will be surprises, and almost all will require a decision on the player’s part. Without revealing any spoilers… save often to have a few backups handy.

New Threesome available

A new threesome scene has been added for Thassia + Kore, which can be activated through either character. Currently, it does not break closed relationships with either as long as you activate it through the character you’re in the relationship with.

You can also now activate the Kaywin + Kore threesome through Kore.

Free Mode available

The new revamped Free Mode is now available. Many players asked for an alternative to the pixel art sex scenes when development first began, so I have been working with several ideas for one, and this is the latest.

I am not sure how much time I spend on Free Mode however, and it will be something that’ll have to depend on how well it’s received. Keep in mind it is very experimental and for now, brief.

Available only for male Facilitators with Kore, Kaywin and Thassia.

New cheat available

Permanent SP increase for the player character

Bug fixes

Hatsuo dialogue typos

Relationship cheating bugs

Free Mode not working for some players