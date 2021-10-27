- Zoom speed (mouse scrollwheel) is now configurable.
- You can now speed up and slow down the game with the + and - keys on your keyboard.
- Peasant Info and Log Window now have close buttons
- Event log now much cleaner as gather results are reported in accumulated form.
- Re-enabled Apple Silicon (M1) support.
- Updated Unity engine and Steam integration library.
Black Forest update for 27 October 2021
Some usability updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
