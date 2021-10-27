30XX 0.27 Patch Notes - October 27, 2021

Hello! Today's 30XX patch iterates on Prototype Augs and adds a handful of new ones, adding some spice to the system. Just in time for Halloween! Spooky. Prototype stat balances have been removed, and we've buffed a few of the less powerful Blessings to compensate. Today's patch also experiments with new Surge controls for Ace - he can now either hold the button press to Surge or double-tap as before.

Lots of other changes & bugfixes below as usual - thanks for playing!

--

GAME CHANGES & FIXES:

Adjusted how Prototype Augs work: Prototype "balances" - the third, stat-based component of a prototype - have been removed. They weren't very fun. (Protobalancer now instead grants nuts when acquiring a Prototype. Its tooltip may be out of date in some languages until next patch.)

Adjusted the penalty applied by some Curses (Powerless, Outcast, Noodly) so they limit your interactions with the relevant system (attacking, powers, shopping) without making them completely unusable. (Outcast currently increases shop prices starting next shop spawn - in a future patch, this will also affect the current level's items.)

Buffed a few existing Blessings that aren't very good without a hefty Prototype Balance. (Mender, Grab Bag, and Archive).

Added a handful of Singleton Prototypes that spawn as a complete unit (a combined Blessing and Curse) so we can bring back some of our favorites from 20XX and add a few new ones. This patch introduces 5 new Prototypes into 30XX.

Experimental: Ace can now Surge his Techniques either by double tapping (as before) or holding the button a bit longer (150ms currently). We're feeling out which style works better here. Let us know what you think!

Mind Palace NRG down to 8 (from 10).

Reboot's laser attack now spawns relative to the player's vertical position (instead of Reboot's), making it more reliable to aim the laser since Reboot floats a bit behind you.

Shortened Dustria's level length in the midgame.

Fixed another issue where you could start a Daily/Weekly challenge with Rerolls.

Fixed an issue that could rarely cause Clockzone Gear Platforms to teleport once after loading their room. (We did this by adjusting how their timing works when a room is loaded, so some chunk sequences could have slightly different timing connections now.)

Fixed a similar issue for Clockzone's Waterfall Platforms (that wasn't quite as visible/obvious).

Fixed an issue with Clockzone's Gear Rollies (sawblade gears) teleporting after recovering from being frozen. They'll now properly resume their patrol once they've thawed out.

Fixed a visual issue with re-applying Freeze effects before they've ended on a victim. Also polished up Freeze effects a bit in general.

Fixed an issue causing Maker Mode's chunk skip feature (hold Interact for two seconds like you're teleporting in co-op!) to sometimes fail to work in some themes.

Leaving a Glory Zone before completing it now always results in a Bronze reward if you re-enter (instead of always resulting in a Gold reward).

Added a better tell before Dustria's Tractor miniboss movements.

Fixed a potential cause for Damage Numbers showing up with the option to hide them activated. (Imminent Rapture damage still shows, else you might not notice it's on.)

Fixed an issue causing Dracopent's Claw's second-level Charge to not properly work with Nina's Wave Beam.

Ace's charged attacks with Armatort's Pound (shot eraser) no longer destroy his own saber throw.

In local co-op, pausing the game or entering a menu of any kind now prevents input from other players for one second (so you won't accidentally pick something up out of the options by interacting with an Aug Choice while your partner's moving around and jumping).

Fixed an inconsistency where using Techniques canceled Ace's autocharge, but not manual charging. (All Technique activations now interrupt charging as intended.)

Adjusted a few elements of Deepverse's background (and fixed some others).