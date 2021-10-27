Happy Halloween from Twin Sword Studio!

Happy Halloween future Queens and Kings,

Arm yourself and your people with the new matchlock rifles to defend your castle from zombies! Use the training dummy and target board to train your swordsmen and crossbowmen, and eventually musketeers to become a force to be reckoned with. Also, we've adjusted the difficulty of the waves to make it much easier for newbies, but more challenging for veterans. Remember to be careful in getting yourself promoted!

New Features and Changes:

Added Matchlocks.

Two new jobs: Melee Trainee and Ranged Trainee.

Two new equipment: Training Dummy and Target Board.

Protection and damage stat gain swapped between Strength and Dexterity.

Removed bandit camp building.

Nerfed bandit waves to make it easier for newer players.

Bandits' appearance changed to zombies for Halloween.

Bandits should not spawn in your castle anymore.

Reduced Omega Crossbow damage and price in order to balance with the new Matchlock.

Shield blocking projectiles now gives some experience.

Added Player's Portrait to Diplomacy UI.

Press L to access the Towns Panel (still work in progress).

Changed Scythe name to Sickle.

Adjusted some hair colors to make it less Anime-looking.

Bugs Hopefully Fixed:

Level up effect not showing.

Server and and save data will be wiped.

Enjoy this Halloween Special from our hearts!

Twin Sword Studio