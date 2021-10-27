Halloween Update

Halloween is upon us - time for a Malum update!

New Characters - Peggy and Rob are the latest additions to the squad.

New Items - Some substantial equipment options are now available. These consumables will let you see artefacts and even demons through walls, and one of them will even trap demons in place.

Achievements - A new secret achievement is out there, and the long awaited Magoroku Challenge will keep the masochists out there busy for a while.

Pets - Frederick the duck is a rare spawn that can be found in levels. If you catch him he'll be a permanent new addition to your van.

On top of this all cosmetics have been reduced in price throughout Halloween, so this is the perfect time to unlock the new characters and get the Halloween theme for your van.

Future Updates

The observant among you may have noticed the above image is not set in an existing level. That's because it's from Evilator - the new map coming in November.

This adventure will be very different and more replayable than the others. The Evilator will transport you to a variety of locations, some new and some old, and you'll have a fixed amount of time to do what it demands before its doors shut on you forever. Will you be able to ride the Evilator all the way to its gruesome finale?

On a personal note I'd love to thank the community and everyone who has helped to shape Malum into what it is today. Your feedback and support has been invaluable and I love working on this game. So thanks again, and I can't wait to get more awesome content out there for you :)