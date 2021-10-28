Disciples: Liberation Hotfix 1

Disciples,

we are happy to announce that, as promised earlier this week, Disciples: Liberation has received a first Hotfix right now on Steam. Based on your feedback since launch, this solving bug and quest issues, including fixes for the 'Mana Tree' blueprint not being unlocked as well as for an issue that prevented class selection for Avyanna for some players.

It also addresses an issue with unit morale (Legion of the Damned), a bug that caused units to be stuck with zero HP after re-loading a savegame and the quest issue for 'The Cared for Caravan'.

Thank you very much for all your support and your constructive feedback, that helps us improving the game. We will continue to collect your feedback, while we are working on the features we promised to add after launch, like more global battlefield effects, and discussing your feedback on the overall difficulty.

See you in Nevendaar,

your Kalypso and FRIMA team

Fixes

The 'Mana Tree' blueprint can now be unlocked as intended.

Fixed an issue where in some cases Avyanna's class was reset to Mercenary and the respect option in Yllian did not trigger the class selection.

Fixed a bug that caused the morale of Legion of the Damned units to drop to -2 in battle, despite having an honored standing with that faction.

Fixed an issue that in some cases resulted in being stuck at the victory screen after conquering a resource building.

Fixed an issue that prevented the 'Temple of Seasons' blueprint from being unlocked when breaching Strongpeak by force.

Fixed a bug where the player could keep a unit if they revived it with the 'Call of the Grave' spell and ended the battle before the unit's doom timer expired. Doomed units are now always killed when combat ends as intended.

The skill ‘Twilight Might' now increases the corresponding values of unholy and divine resistance as intended.

Fixed an issue that caused the game to become unresponsive and made the HUD options in the fight against the Inquisitor Regent disappear when frequently hitting ESCAPE.

Refunding Avyanna’s skill points from the skill tree now always returns the correct amount of skill points.

Fixed an issue where players were able to choose the 'Wait' option for Avyanna while casting the 'Wall of Thorns' spell during combat.

The 'Earth Spears' spell can now damage grounded enemy flying units as intended.

The ‘'Teamwork’' skill now shows the correct value for resistances.

Fixed a bug that caused units to have 0 HP after reloading a savegame that was created while players were staying in Yllian.

The tooltip that appears when comparing items while holding SHIFT no longer disappears when the mouse is moved.

Fixed several sources for crashes and freezes.

Fixed several localization issues – e.g. in the Simplified Chinese version.

Quest related Fixes