THE LASHLEY EXPANSION UPDATE- NOW AVAILABLE!

We're here bringing you a character focused update this time! We're diving into Director Lashley's story content, along with some bug fixes and new backgrounds!
Additionally, the game will be discounted during the Steam Halloween Sale! If you're interested in adult games, check out our full catalog of TinyHat Published games!
As for now, check out the new content available!
Alpha 0.36a - The Lashley Update
-
+Spelling and Grammar Fixes
-
+Minor Trigger Bug Fixes and Continuity Upgrades
-
+Added Lashley Story Progression (Incomplete)
-
+Added Dusting Scene During the Naked Chores Punishment
-
+Added Mayor’s Estate BG Asset
-
+Added Motel BG Asset
-
+Added Lashley Mansion BG Asset
-
+Added Church Interior BG Asset
-
+Added CG for Lashley’s Side Story ‘Allaway’s Happy Accident’
-
+Added CG for Lashley’s Side Story ‘Natural Urges’
-
+Added CG for Lashley’s Side Story ‘Distractions’
-
+Added CG for Lashley’s Side Story ‘Trapped in the Stalls’
-
+Added CG for Lashley’s Side Story ‘Secret Between Stalls’
-
+Added CG for Lashley’s Side Story ‘Four Freaking Hours’
-
+Added Cole Throwaway Dialogue Spritework
-
+Added Luna Throwaway Dialogue Spritework
-
+Fixed Italic Action Dialogues
-
+Text Cleanup
-
+Fixed and Added Sprites in Office Elevator
-
+Fixed Violette Shocked Talking sprite
-
+Fixed End of Main Story bug (end as of this version)
-
+Fixed repeating dialogue bug throughout game
-
+Fixed Lashley Church scene and can now be reachable
-
+Fixed Waking up alone scene after movie night threesome sprites and background
-
+Fixed intersecting scene triggers in the Jane and Main Story
-
+Various Minor Bug Fixes
-
-2x Uptown Locations still need to be Rendered
-
-Mall Stores Interior Final Assets Incomplete
-
-Lashley CG Scenes Rendered but not Coded
