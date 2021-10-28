THE LASHLEY EXPANSION UPDATE- NOW AVAILABLE!

Share · View all patches · Build 7611566 · Last edited 28 October 2021 – 10:06:25 UTC by Wendy

We're here bringing you a character focused update this time! We're diving into Director Lashley's story content, along with some bug fixes and new backgrounds!

As for now, check out the new content available!

Alpha 0.36a - The Lashley Update