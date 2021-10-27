Major Update: 2.2.0.0

It's been awhile haven't it?
This update brings out a new overhauled UI, a party system, and updated Flatline and much more! You can find the detailed changes on the changelog.
The New UI
The UI has been re-written from ground up. And not only that, the old lobby system has been fully scrapped and been replaced by this new party system (max 8 members). With this new party system, the party leader who creates a lobby game (Peer-2-Peer / Reservation) or by simply joining a dedicated server, those on your party will also automatically join if they are not already in a game.
Language Update
You can now change the Language of the game from the Options to any of the available languages. By default it uses the same language as your Steam application, but will revert to English if said language is not support and/or does not exist.
Attachment System Updated
You can now drop attachments that you don't like and/or want. After being dropped, the attachment can only be picked up by the player that dropped it for 30 seconds. But do remember that some weapons does not support any kind attachments, or said attachment.
Changelog
Engine
- Updated the engine to allow for higher memory chunk handling
- Updated the engine, the game will no longer crash if we reach our edict limit, it will instead refuse any new entity creations
- Updated engine limitations, no longer will the client see invisible models because we hit the model precache limit
General
- Added phone message scroll support
- Added a new UI system for the mainmenu
- Added Personalized Player Stats (Profile) under the mainmenu
- Added a party system (replaces the entire lobby system)
- Added a new Matchmaking system for the party system
- Added support for "Global Admins" (uses SteamHTTP)
- cvar is admin_global_users
- cvar admin_global_help for more information
Added "admin users" (moderators and higher can see available admins/mods etc)
Added cl_ignoresameammotype cvar (disabled by default, enable it via options>multiplayer)
Added "money bank" system for Flatline (remembers the players money if they disconnect, if the map did not change)
Added admin command "warn" and "warnlist"
Added a new mainmenu music option "Rock"
Added new achievements
Fixed a bug where you couldn't melee during a reload or when it was just completed
Fixed a bug with lobby reservations not working correctly, or giving the wrong error output
Fixed cpc_auroraestates missing a map loading image
Fixed ak74u not using the correct base mesh, which caused the default sight to get duplicated
Fixed some obsolete warning messages being drawn
Fixed weapons drawing ammo count even if they don't support it (gasmask, grenade etc)
Fixed language based textures not loading properly
Fixed a memory leakage regarding lang texture override
Fixed a few models crashing Hammer Editor
Fixed Nicole's arm texture not being correct after all these years (Fix by Sharon)
Fixed where the pump action weapons would spam sounds on End of Round screen.
Fixed world model for MAC-10
Fixed some models being overly bright from phong overuse
Fixed a crash issue on Options (if a value is beyond or below the allowed ones)
Fixed safezones not saving the weapon info properly (and clearing properly)
Fixed VSync not applying correctly
Fixed melee bash not being properly delayed on each swing
Fixed weapons showing with the name "ERROR" for a few seconds if you don't have "switch to picked up weapon" activated
Fixed zombie AI being able to hit players trough doors that shouldn't be possible
Fixed where the player wouldn't be able to shoot if they reloaded and then quickly melee with their weapon
Fixed AA buffering and filtering mode not being properly saved
Fixed the game not properly restarting when applying "restart required" cvars
Fixed default config not applying default controller inputs on first game launch
Fixed where the AI zombies wouldn't properly attack the players if they were inside a static object with a large bounding box
Fixed crossbow bolts not checking if it deal headshot damage
Fixed where some weapons would get removed on Flatline (such as nailgun etc)
Fixed where items/weapons with entity_ignore would get removed on Flatline
Fixed survivor animations trying to use IK when it shouldn't
Fixed zombie female animations missing an idle animation
Fixed a crash with func_perceptions if particles VPK files are corrupted
Fixed the flashlight attachment being 90 degrees on the mac10 and kg9 world models
Fixed Friendly Fire damage for the flamethrower
Fixed a crash on laptops if you try to enable your flashlight
Fixed "admin update" command not working properly
Fixed where the client tries to read faulty models, which caused the game to crash
Fixed a crash where Hammer Editor would crash if you tried to apply a blend texture on a displacement that contains auto populated detail props
Updated all map loading images
Updated the scoreboard to display the amount of extractions remaining
Updated the phone, now it will be able to display colored messages and longer texts (scrollbar). Same setup as chat messages where {red} makes red text etc. Both AS and VScript supports this
Updated the Attachment System, you are now able to drop and pickup weapon attachments
Updated MAC-10 view model, cut out part of the rear site to make it more easier to use in iron sites mode
Updated Remington 700, fixed some animation problems
Updated Hunted, zombies will no longer stop spawning for no reason (if you play for a long time)
Updated Outline Proxy, can now be set to any color via Angelscript (if said model have OutlineLitGeneric material applied)
Updated Over & Under, it has now it's own unique reloading animations. Unloading animations are also properly updated and fixed.
Updated Arlene revolver, fixed where it did not properly play the reload animations accordingly and that it did not save the previous amount of bullets (if it was empty, it did not show any bullets when it was not even unloaded)
Updated map translation reading file (can now read translations/maps/<map>/<language>.txt or the default maps/<map>_<language>.txt)
Updated Psycho AI, and added info_psycho_spawn entity (available in the FGD)
Updated Zombie AI attack behaviour
Updated Hammer Editor to report an error if info_survivorposition does not exist (if not ch map)
Updated VScript NetPropManager (by Rayman1103)
Updated Game Options, added hud_voip_names
Updated translations
Updated survivor flinch animations to not be so over dramatic
Updated Admin System
Updated looters for Flatline, they now drop upgrade modules
Updated Flatline shop system, you can now open it up from your phone instead.
Maps
- Updated cf_stonecreek
- Updated the basement door to be buyable ($200)
- Updated cpc_cypruspark
- Fixed where it had broken decals
- Updated ch_biotec
- Fixed the navmesh not being properly connected
- Updated ce_barlowesquare
- Removed an invisible ladder that the zombies can climb
- Updated ce_biotec
- Fixed zombie teleport script being on the wrong button
- Updated the navmesh to remove some isolated islands
- Updated ce_stonecreek
- Added new objectives
- Removed old holdout method
- Updated ce_montclair
- Fixed where the maze code didn't care if the power was on or not on Montclair.
- Fixed blue keycards not updating the objective messages when picked up on Montclair.
- Updated ce_montclair_partb
- Updated escape sequence for both the truck and the helicopter
- Removed the fire from the bridge (no burning zombies)
- Updated ce_roanokepd
- Fixed where a few spotlight models were clipping trough solid material
- Fixed where path_track was spewing errors about htt_path12
- Fixed Entity I/O not being executed properly
- Fixed the navmesh not working properly
- Fixed an exploit, that caused the zombies to get stuck
- Fixed where the map could crash the game at random
- Fixed where it spawned too many zombies at once
- Updated the armory to use a keycard instead of keys
- Updated ce_harvest and ce_harvest_halloween
- Fixed the navmesh being corrupted
- Fixed zombies not being able to climb up on the truck
- Fixed where the shotgun ammo in the basement weapons locker can get out of reach
- Updated ce_campwhitner and ce_campwhitner_halloween
- Fixed broken skybox fog
- Updated some entities to use the new action_ entities
- Updated cf_campwhitner
- Fixed broken skybox fog
- Updated all versions of Union Station
- Fixed some broken navmeshes
- Fixed a visual bug where a water heater model wasn't properly being drawn
Angelscript API:
https://contagion-game.com/api
