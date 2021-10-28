Gunslingers & Zombies - Buy now for $5.99 - Launch Discount Available!

Hello Gunslingers!

We are happy to announce that you can get Gunslingers & Zombies on Steam right now - $5.99 with discounts available!

The game launches today and we cannot be more happy to present you with the full version of Gunslingers & Zombies! There are new awesome levels available to you in the game with opponents that can possibly surprise you! New locations and goals will definitely keep you engaged and we cannot wait to hear back from you - let us know how do you like the changes we've introduced.

What is even more we're happy to present you with an awesome 20% discount to make the deal even sweeter! Not only are you getting a game with many quality of life changes and improvements but also for a great price? Well, I'll be...! Those zombies don't stand a chance now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1059740/Gunslingers__Zombies/

We would also like to remind you that we're doing a launch stream featuring some of the new elements of the game - make sure to hang in chat and say hi! Our community managers will be happy to answer all of your questions you might have regarding the game!

YouTube

Check the new trailer for the full release - it's going to get busy!

Green menace will finally find a worthy opponent - make sure to give them hell!

Kind regards,

Gunslingers and Zombies Team