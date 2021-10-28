The Halloween Clash Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7611444 · Last edited 28 October 2021 – 14:06:42 UTC by Wendy

_

Machines, it's time to get spooky.

_



Halloween is here! So this year we've decided to go all out and give every damn enemy in the game a pumpkin head. Even some things that aren't enemies. Even some things that aren't things!









Malicious face? More like MALICIOUS GOURD.

_

Think it's annoying? Well, it'll be gone at the end of the month.

Think it's amazing? Well, it'll be gone at the end of the month.

_

We've also spookified the main menu (and music), you're welcome.

But none of this is why you're here, is it?

You heard we were releasing 4-S today, didn't you?

WELL YOU HEARD RIGHT.

We're not going to spoil it for you (and you shouldn't spoil it for others)

But turn off the sun, run to the hills and maybe bring a D-Pad for this one, machines.

_

We've also added Custom Color Palette and Dithering options to the game!

_

So you can completely customize the way ULTRAKILL looks. For example...

ULTRASZYMANSKI?!



ULTRABOY?!



ULTRANOIR?!



Anyway, you can do that now - so have fun!

Sandbox mode has also gotten some upgrades such as new cheats, a new cheats menu, cheat rebinding, custom blocks, telekinesis, aaaaand saving and loading. Take that, Garry.





Now that this creatively fulfilling update is out of the way...

_

Hakita and the gang can get back to work on Layer 5: WRATH.

_

YouTube you brought some swim trunks, machines._

And by popular demand there's a bundle of all 3 New Blood FPS games now.

Because We Love You and We Hate Money <3

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/11357/New_Blood_FPS_Trilogy/

**

TLDR:

**

Pumpkins.

New bundle.

New secret level.

Custom color palettes.

Sandbox mode updates.

Back to work on Layer 5 now.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1229490/ULTRAKILL/

**

Full Changelog

**

Additions

Added Greed layer secret level 4-S

Added timed Halloween event

Added "custom color palette" graphics option

Added "dithering" graphics option

Added "Always on top" HUD option

Sandbox / Cheats changes

Remade cheats menu

Added cheats rebinding

Added new Sandbox tools: Custom blocks and telekinesis tool

Added saving and loading to Sandbox

Added new cheats: Invincible enemies, fullbright mode and infinite power-ups

Added HUD option for changing the Sandbox tool and cheat menu icons

Added snapping option for the spawner arm in the Sandbox mode

Spawner arm now shows an object placement preview

General changes

Updated Virtue's data section with information about the Virtue itself rather than just angels in general

Reduced stamina cost of ground slam wave from 200 to 100

The tab stats menu can now also be used in secret missions the player has already beaten

Damaging shockwaves have now been colored orange to clearly differentiate between damaging and harmless shockwaves

Soldiers and Schisms will now move before firing their first shot

Shotgun's Core Eject can now also be fired by pressing primary fire while holding alt fire

Mindflayer beam warning flash changed to blue

1.5x damage multiplier on burning enemies no longer applies to fire damage or explosion damage

1.5x damage multiplier on airborne enemies no longer applies to fire damage

Schisms now have a 50% flame damage resistance so they can no longer be killed by a single normal explosion

Made rank time limits on 4-2 slightly more lenient

Fixes