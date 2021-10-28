The Halloween Clash Update

_
Machines, it's time to get spooky.
Halloween is here! So this year we've decided to go all out and give every damn enemy in the game a pumpkin head. Even some things that aren't enemies. Even some things that aren't things!
Malicious face? More like MALICIOUS GOURD.
Think it's annoying? Well, it'll be gone at the end of the month.
Think it's amazing? Well, it'll be gone at the end of the month.
We've also spookified the main menu (and music), you're welcome.
But none of this is why you're here, is it?
You heard we were releasing 4-S today, didn't you?
WELL YOU HEARD RIGHT.
We're not going to spoil it for you (and you shouldn't spoil it for others)
But turn off the sun, run to the hills and maybe bring a D-Pad for this one, machines.
We've also added Custom Color Palette and Dithering options to the game!
So you can completely customize the way ULTRAKILL looks. For example...
ULTRASZYMANSKI?!
ULTRABOY?!
ULTRANOIR?!
Anyway, you can do that now - so have fun!
Sandbox mode has also gotten some upgrades such as new cheats, a new cheats menu, cheat rebinding, custom blocks, telekinesis, aaaaand saving and loading. Take that, Garry.
Now that this creatively fulfilling update is out of the way...
Hakita and the gang can get back to work on Layer 5: WRATH.
you brought some swim trunks, machines._
ːTRː
And by popular demand there's a bundle of all 3 New Blood FPS games now.
Because We Love You and We Hate Money <3
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/11357/New_Blood_FPS_Trilogy/
TLDR:
- Pumpkins.
- New bundle.
- New secret level.
- Custom color palettes.
- Sandbox mode updates.
- Back to work on Layer 5 now.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1229490/ULTRAKILL/
Full Changelog
Additions
- Added Greed layer secret level 4-S
- Added timed Halloween event
- Added "custom color palette" graphics option
- Added "dithering" graphics option
- Added "Always on top" HUD option
Sandbox / Cheats changes
- Remade cheats menu
- Added cheats rebinding
- Added new Sandbox tools: Custom blocks and telekinesis tool
- Added saving and loading to Sandbox
- Added new cheats: Invincible enemies, fullbright mode and infinite power-ups
- Added HUD option for changing the Sandbox tool and cheat menu icons
- Added snapping option for the spawner arm in the Sandbox mode
- Spawner arm now shows an object placement preview
General changes
- Updated Virtue's data section with information about the Virtue itself rather than just angels in general
- Reduced stamina cost of ground slam wave from 200 to 100
- The tab stats menu can now also be used in secret missions the player has already beaten
- Damaging shockwaves have now been colored orange to clearly differentiate between damaging and harmless shockwaves
- Soldiers and Schisms will now move before firing their first shot
- Shotgun's Core Eject can now also be fired by pressing primary fire while holding alt fire
- Mindflayer beam warning flash changed to blue
- 1.5x damage multiplier on burning enemies no longer applies to fire damage or explosion damage
- 1.5x damage multiplier on airborne enemies no longer applies to fire damage
- Schisms now have a 50% flame damage resistance so they can no longer be killed by a single normal explosion
- Made rank time limits on 4-2 slightly more lenient
Fixes
- Greatly reduced physics bugs that caused the player to clip through a floor or surface (some legacy speedrun clipping spots have been kept manually)
- Fixed the coin flip animation not being interruptible with a punch while holding a torch
- Improved performance on 4-4 boss fight
- Fixed a bug that would break 4-4 if the player restarted after skipping a phase without using the checkpoint
