Hey Everyone!

Apologies for the initial teething problems earlier on with opening the game. There was in issue with the configuration during the upload process that we didn't catch until hours later. We've since fixed that, and are now dropping some more hotfixes for some of the bugs that've been popping up.

We've decided to move the Beta Branch on to the default branch, whilst archiving the old version of the game on to an 'archaic' branch just to see how far we've come. This simplifies trying to figure out the different versions, and means that people less familiar with Steam's Beta system can access the Beta Branch more easily.

We'll be coming out with the Major Update within the next few days, as we squash the bugs that are popping up and adding features in the meanwhile.

The next few updates will include:

Combat Balancing

Card Movement

Combat VFX (and otherwise)

SFX

Improvements to the Monster AI

And no doubt, a plethora of Bug Fixes

That said, here's the patch notes for this current Beta Hotfix 1:

Applied volume control to Monster Sounds

Fixed Academy/Fugue Toggle bug - where leaving a shop whilst selecting a monster tab would render it unselectable when reentering

Card Hand updated

Unhide Starting Block from behind Monster Intent at the start of Combat

Strix wing bug fixed - no longer starts combat with wings open and static

Fixed a bug where monsters with packtactics can sometimes softlock

Fixed bug where monsters that lose flying due to being damaged would stay floating and not fall to the ground

Overhauled AI base values across the board

Added 4 more Elites/Bosses to the pool

Fixed Token Tooltips that weren't appearing

We hope you have fun with The Corpsmen, feel free to get in touch via the Forum with any bugs or feedback, and we'll do our best to keep up to date while we're churning out hotfixes as we approach the Major Release some time before Halloween.