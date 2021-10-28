Elewder has released!

Warlocks everywhere, rejoice! Elewder is is now out in Early Access! We have been developing this particular title for almost a year and she is finally ready to be put in the hands of an amazing community.

In this build you will have the base Warlock needs to fight back against his mistress, players will venture across 15 different levels, combat 5 uniquely talented bosses, collect items and spells to grow in power, amass wealth and essence, and most importantly, show the Succubus army why Warlocks are not to be messed with!

The Early Access period is looking to be roughly 7-9 months long, we are very much seeking user feedback on the systems, the balance, and performance. Kinky Fridays wants to hear your ideas on improvements to bring, new mechanics to build, new content to add. Be sure to check out our Roadmap below for our intended additions, and be sure to get in touch!

See you in the hallways Warlock!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1597710/Elewder