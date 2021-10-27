Tuesday JS Beta 0.74 Pixel Mode

A new parameter in the project settings "Pixel Mode" disables image anti-aliasing and partial anti-aliasing of fonts (does not work in the FireFox browser and its analogues) Disabling anti-aliasing can be seen in the scene editor and in the preview.
The project needs help solving an issue with the resize / drag / rotate tool in the scene editor. It is necessary to implement the correct resizing of the object, taking into account its angle of inclination and position.
I am not good at trigonometry to solve this problem. I found a very similar description of my problem on stackoverflow. But I could not use the solution from there correctly, partly due to the fact that in TuesdayJS one
object is used to change the size and position, and not two separate ones as there.
If someone can help me to solve this problem I would be very grateful.
For this in the repositories there is a separate file with the code of this tool [url=https://github.com/Kirilllive/tuesday-js/blob/master/DragElements%202.zip]DragElements 2.zip
[/url]
Or in code of tuesday_visual.html file which starts with function make_resizable(s,f)
Updates in this release:
- Fixed updating files in chrome.
- Fixed image alignment in chrome.
- Fixed hiding interface function, now forward and back buttons are stably hidden
- Keyboard forward and backward controls will not work when the interface is hidden
- Fixed the location of the panel with the name
- Fixed a conflict between displaying the test and the "Hidden Object" plugin
- Fixed errors that occurred when opening another project from the "Hidden Object" tool.
- Fixed a bug with adding classes to arts
- Fixed bug with HotSpot parameter
- Fixed bug with preview parameters in scene editor
- Fixed problem with incorrect scrolling in scene editor
- Fixed appearance of switches
- File directory is now case sensitive in file format
- PixelArt mode disables anti-aliasing for images and fonts.
- Fixed the "Load" button, now it is inactive if there are no saves
- Fixed defines the position of the element along the z-axis for the Opera browser
- Restored search by files.
- Changed build structure of Windows version.
- Some functions have been rewritten to improve performance.
- To avoid confusion, the interface of toggles has been changed.