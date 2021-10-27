Tuesday JS Beta 0.74 Pixel Mode

A new parameter in the project settings "Pixel Mode" disables image anti-aliasing and partial anti-aliasing of fonts (does not work in the FireFox browser and its analogues) Disabling anti-aliasing can be seen in the scene editor and in the preview.

The project needs help solving an issue with the resize / drag / rotate tool in the scene editor. It is necessary to implement the correct resizing of the object, taking into account its angle of inclination and position.

I am not good at trigonometry to solve this problem. I found a very similar description of my problem on stackoverflow. But I could not use the solution from there correctly, partly due to the fact that in TuesdayJS one

object is used to change the size and position, and not two separate ones as there.

If someone can help me to solve this problem I would be very grateful.

For this in the repositories there is a separate file with the code of this tool [url=https://github.com/Kirilllive/tuesday-js/blob/master/DragElements%202.zip]DragElements 2.zip

[/url]

Or in code of tuesday_visual.html file which starts with function make_resizable(s,f)

Updates in this release: