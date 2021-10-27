Halloween 2021 - The Paranormal Update

The spookiest of salutations to you!

Werewolves howl

Phantoms prowl

Halloween's upon us now!

Grab your projectile weapons pumpkins! Our favorite holiday has come again to Raven Brooks and we are excited to announce the Secret Neighbor Paranormal Update is LIVE NOW on Steam! Check out the trailer below and lets dive in!

👻The Neighbor is going Ghost!

There is a rumor going around town that a ghastly specter has been sighted near Mr. Peterson's house, eyewitnesses report it's arrival is heralded by flickering lights and glowing blue ectoplasm.

Introducing: The Ghost Neighbor! His abilities include a spectral ghost transformation capable of flight and phasing through walls, and an ultimate ability that can temporarily disable every light within close proximity. Direct light keeps this apparition from transforming out of ghost form, so your flashlights are now more important than ever when trying to stay out of his ghostly grasp!

🧟No costume? No problem!

October has flown by and before you know it you're 4 days out from Halloween without a costume, oh no! But not to worry, we've got you covered! A new Scary Neighbor werewolf skin, New Ghost Neighbor Genie skin and a shambling hoard of zombie skins for the Neighborhood Rescue Squad will scare you up at least 3rd place in any costume contest!

⚰️Halloween décor galore + more!

Of course all maps are decked out in their Halloween finest, and you'll find no shortage of jack-o'-lanterns carved with care. Players will also note that most walls now sport a light switch in game. If you suddenly find yourself in the dark with the Neighbor in Ghost form and need to keep him from changing back, make a run for the nearest light switch! Steam players will also be treated to some new LE offerings, plus a brand new LE only brawl mode - Racing - to really put your creative skills to the test!

A special note from the team

Has it really been two years already since Secret Neighbor first launched? Where has the time gone!!?? We wanted to take a moment to give a special shout out and thank-you to every single member of our community for being with us after all this time. Thank you for your feedback, thank you for playing our games, and thank you for hanging out and being awesome! We know the last year has been weird for everyone, but we're happy you're with us, here's to many more years to come!

Halloween Discounts!

Better than a king size candy bar! You can grab some of the Neighbor Games at a serious discount during tinyBuild's Halloween Special!!

From Now until October 29th you can grab Secret Neighbor for 75% off!

You can also grab Hello Neighbor for 67% off

Check out the full Halloween Special here!

Full Patch Notes

Version v1.3.7.0-PS

What’s new:

New playable neighbor - Ghost Neighbor

New section in tutorial for Ghost Neighbor

Halloween-themed décor throughout the game

New 2021 Halloween costumes added

Toggle/hold options for crouch and sprint

New on all maps - Light switches 💡

Additional particle systems added

Graphics setting profiles - predefined and custom

New treasures added

? Another part of Raven Brooks history to be uncovered

What’s changed:

Antialiasing and FPS lock options extended

Details quality settings impact extended

A couple of English-only strings received localization

More adequate UI behavior in non-16:9 resolutions

Trophies renamed into Treasures

Hotkey prompts reworked

Minor changes + under the hood improvements

Level Editor:

New LE only brawl-mode: Race

New items added to LE: Tomato Bushes, corner table, Halloween drawer, candy jar, candle lights, key card 4, and door #4

We hope you enjoy The Paranormal Update, Happy Halloween from all of us on the Secret Neighbor team, and may your candy supply last you well into the holiday season. 🍬🍫🍭

Till next time!

tinyFox, tinyBuild, Hologryph & Eerie Guest

