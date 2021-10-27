EPEJSODION Lodge 0.3 now available!

We have updated EPEJSODION Lodge to a new minor version - 0.3 "History Update"!
This is a very important update, adding a good chunk of content. The EPEJSODION Online features won't work until the update is downloaded from the Steam client.
New Mechanics
- A new game - Dogfight 20XX, along with its credits, upgrades and reward vendor
- Museum and Collection Rework - three new collections and game-changing rewards!
- Gem collecting
- Nogai Hunt - a new mechanic connected to one of the new collections
- Limited time Halloween events
Expansion of Existing Features
- Addition of 229 new items, increasing the total to 833
- This includes 19 furniture items, 12 hangables, 1 floor item, 19 top items, 3 floor styles and 3 wall styles
- New locations - History Square, Dogfighting Terminal, Lodge Museum with 7 rooms
- 32 new EOL achievements
- Lodge Courtyard location's west portion slightly altered
QOL Additions
- The Lodge Lexicon now has percentage markers for achievements and collections
- Added the 0.2 stat tables to the Lodge Lexicon
- Implemented functionality for the Furniture, Upgrade, Golden Crates
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a problem which caused the player to lose research and partial 0.2 achievement progress in offline mode.
Of course, this is still not the finished game, and we will start working on 0.4 as soon as we think it's the appropriate time. It will be least a week before we implement more features, as this will be the time to supply critical bug updates, and then I'll also do some work on EPEJSODION Dodgeball Training. Remember that you can report all kinds of bugs and glitches here or here.
Changed files in this update