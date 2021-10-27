 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

EPEJSODION Lodge update for 27 October 2021

EPEJSODION Lodge 0.3 now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 7611065 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have updated EPEJSODION Lodge to a new minor version - 0.3 "History Update"!

This is a very important update, adding a good chunk of content. The EPEJSODION Online features won't work until the update is downloaded from the Steam client.

New Mechanics

Expansion of Existing Features

  • Addition of 229 new items, increasing the total to 833
  • This includes 19 furniture items, 12 hangables, 1 floor item, 19 top items, 3 floor styles and 3 wall styles
  • New locations - History Square, Dogfighting Terminal, Lodge Museum with 7 rooms
  • 32 new EOL achievements
  • Lodge Courtyard location's west portion slightly altered

QOL Additions

  • The Lodge Lexicon now has percentage markers for achievements and collections
  • Added the 0.2 stat tables to the Lodge Lexicon
  • Implemented functionality for the Furniture, Upgrade, Golden Crates

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a problem which caused the player to lose research and partial 0.2 achievement progress in offline mode.

Of course, this is still not the finished game, and we will start working on 0.4 as soon as we think it's the appropriate time. It will be least a week before we implement more features, as this will be the time to supply critical bug updates, and then I'll also do some work on EPEJSODION Dodgeball Training. Remember that you can report all kinds of bugs and glitches here or here.

Changed files in this update

EPEJSODION Lodge Content Depot 1519531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.