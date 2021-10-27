EPEJSODION Lodge 0.3 now available!

This is a very important update, adding a good chunk of content. The EPEJSODION Online features won't work until the update is downloaded from the Steam client.

New Mechanics

Expansion of Existing Features

Addition of 229 new items, increasing the total to 833

This includes 19 furniture items, 12 hangables, 1 floor item, 19 top items, 3 floor styles and 3 wall styles

New locations - History Square, Dogfighting Terminal, Lodge Museum with 7 rooms

32 new EOL achievements

Lodge Courtyard location's west portion slightly altered

QOL Additions

The Lodge Lexicon now has percentage markers for achievements and collections

Added the 0.2 stat tables to the Lodge Lexicon

Implemented functionality for the Furniture, Upgrade, Golden Crates

Bug Fixes

Fixed a problem which caused the player to lose research and partial 0.2 achievement progress in offline mode.

Of course, this is still not the finished game, and we will start working on 0.4 as soon as we think it's the appropriate time. It will be least a week before we implement more features, as this will be the time to supply critical bug updates, and then I'll also do some work on EPEJSODION Dodgeball Training. Remember that you can report all kinds of bugs and glitches here or here.