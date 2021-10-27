Halloween Update: G.L.I.T.C.H. mode

G.L.I.T.C.H. is a single-player and cooperative new spooky mode against the AI which features a night version of The Ellipse (hence players are equipped with flashlights).

Depending on support I'll prioritize adding more features to this mode and add a night version of Deliasi Platform for it! Feel free to report any issues or improvements you would like to see so I can tweak the AI parameters.

This is the first mode that can be enjoyed single-player, remember everything is better enjoyed with friends though. During November I'll start implementing a proper Escape Room mode which will allow both singleplayer and cooperative gameplay as well.

You can check latest news in the game's Discord: discord.gg/qspJ5C4u3K