Update 1.2b

Hey guys.

This week we're uploading an update with balance and bugfixes.

Changelog:

Weapon skill and Agility have been slightly rebalanced. Now weapon skill is primarily resposible for offense, while agility - for defense. When you're attacking an enemy, your agility will give only a slight bonus, while weapon skill will give a major one and when you're trying to dodge an enemy attack it will work the other way around.

For enemies it works the same way. Added a new type of training - training with coach. It will allow you to level your weapon skill significantly faster, but only for a price. Fatigue cost of other types of training have been slightly decreased. Lowered the agility penalty for all shields. Increased stamina cost for all two handed weapons. Lowered damage of overhead strike. Fixed a lot of small bugs and errors in localization.

Originally we also wanted to add a new attack for spears but it is still being balanced so we decided to delay it. It, among many other things, should come with next update.

Right now we're already working on the first major content patch. If all goes well it should be coming next weekend.

Stay tuned!