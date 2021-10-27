Update 0.4.4.3 - Limited Time Halloween Event!

Hello Innkeepers!
This year's Halloween event has just started!
We have added a bunch of new Halloween objects that you can buy in the game. They will be available for a limited time only, but if you purchase them now, you can keep them forever.
During this event, the nights in Travellers Rest will be darker and spookier than ever! There will be a dense blanket of fog and will-o'-wisps will roam near your tavern!
The event will end on the 5th of November, remember to buy the new items in the in-game store to keep them after the event!
Have fun and happy Halloween!
Change Log v0.4.4.3
- We have added 15 new Halloween items. They will only be available for purchase until November 5th.
- We have added will-o'-wisps that roam the outside during the night, this will only be active during the Halloween event.
- A fog effect has been added at night, this will only be active during the Halloween event.
- We have fixed a bug that caused some gamepads to not be recognized in single-player mode when more than one controller was connected to the computer.
- The experience given for the order quests has been reduced.
- The technology points gain has been reduced by 20%.
- Now, customers who have not been served do not give reputation.
- The final sale price has been added in the modifiers panel.
- The price increase for adding additional ingredients to recipes has been adjusted.
- We have fixed a bug that caused the loss of modifiers in some liquors.
- Several translation errors have been corrected in several languages.
Changed files in this update