Update 0.4.4.3 - Limited Time Halloween Event!

Hello Innkeepers!

This year's Halloween event has just started!

We have added a bunch of new Halloween objects that you can buy in the game. They will be available for a limited time only, but if you purchase them now, you can keep them forever.



During this event, the nights in Travellers Rest will be darker and spookier than ever! There will be a dense blanket of fog and will-o'-wisps will roam near your tavern!

The event will end on the 5th of November, remember to buy the new items in the in-game store to keep them after the event!

Have fun and happy Halloween!

Change Log v0.4.4.3