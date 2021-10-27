 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

War Selection update for 27 October 2021

A New country — Poland. Improving graphics. Render optimization and balance, QoL

Share · View all patches · Build 7610779 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GENERAL:

  • A new country, Poland, has been added.
  • Introduced a system of signaling players to each other.
  • Game camera now has inertia - it accelerates and stops not instantly.

GRAPHICS:

  • Improved graphics.
  • Optimized rendering algorithms. This has resulted in a significant increase in FPS when the camera is not moving.
  • Animation switching for most units is now smooth.

BALANCE:

Stone Age:

  • Warrior: health reduced from 70 to 65.
  • Bulwark: building speed increased by 25%.

Early Europe:

  • Worker: wood gathering speed increased from 1.2 to 1.3, stone mining speed increased from 1.0 to 1.1
  • Farm: construction speed reduced by 30%.
  • Battleboat: movement speed increased from 40 to 45.

Early Asia:

  • Poultry yard: construction speed reduced by 40%.
  • Sampan: movement speed increased from 40 to 45.

Western Europe:

  • Mill: construction speed decreased by 30%.
  • Trebuchet: the price has been reduced from 0/1000/300 to 0/800/250.
  • Onager: maximum attack range reduced from 200 to 190, price increased from 0/300 to 100/350.

Eastern Europe:

  • Mill: construction speed reduced by 25%.

West Asia:

  • Barnyard: construction speed reduced by 40%.
  • Mamluk: armor, on average, increased from 5.2 to 7.5.

East Asia:

  • Poultry yard: construction speed decreased by 40%.
  • Hand cannon: attack distance changed from 20-250 to 40-230.
  • Springald: price reduced from 0/400/100 to 0/400/50, Minimal attack distance reduced from 50 to 40, construction speed increased by 50%.
  • Rocket cannon: projectile range increased by 36%, construction speed increased by 50%.
  • Battleship: the number of required population is increased from 4 to 5.

Abstract country:

* Armored car: production time reduced from 100 to 70 seconds, damage increased from 18 to 20.  
* Howitzer: production time decreased from 100 to 80 sec.  
* Motorcycle: attack distance decreased from 150 to 130, damage on buildings decreased from 8 to 6, projectile dispersion increased from 18% to 20%, movement speed decreased from 120 to 110.  
* Wonder: health increased from 3000 to 5000.  
* Torpedo boat: movement speed increased from 60 to 70.

Russia:

  * Soldier: improvement from Musketeer or Grenadier now requires a barracks.

Turkey:

  * Mortar: damage increased from 130 to 160, projectile dispersion reduced from 20% to 18%.

China:

  * Type FT: time between shots reduced from 6 to 5 seconds.

Germany:

  * Panther tank: damage increased from 100 to 130, health increased from 1000 to 1100, projectile dispersion reduced from 20% to 15%.  
  * Me.262: price reduced from 400/800/1200 to 400/700/1000, production time reduced from 150 to 120 sec.  
  * Goliath operator: price reduced from 1500/500/1000 to 1200/500/800, production time reduced from 180 to 120 sec.  
  * Flammenwerfer: time between attacks reduced from 5 to 3 sec., movement speed increased from 45 to 50.  
  * Armored flammenwerfer: time between attacks reduced from 5 to 3 seconds, movement speed increased from 40 to 45.  
  * Cannon Kolossal: time between attacks reduced from 8 to 5 seconds.

Japan:

    * Light Mortar: time between attacks reduced from 8 to 7 sec.  
    * Fugo: price reduced from 400/100 to 350/100.  
    * G4M Bomber: health increased from 350 to 400, range increased from 100 to 120 seconds, torpedo damage increased from 420 to 500.  
    * Sakura blossom MXY7: airfield price reduced from 100/600/100 to 100/400/100.

Changed files in this update

WS content Depot 1022451
  • Loading history…
WS windows Depot 1022452
  • Loading history…
WS linux Depot 1022453
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.