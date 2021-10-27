A New country — Poland. Improving graphics. Render optimization and balance, QoL

GENERAL:
- A new country, Poland, has been added.
- Introduced a system of signaling players to each other.
- Game camera now has inertia - it accelerates and stops not instantly.
GRAPHICS:
- Improved graphics.
- Optimized rendering algorithms. This has resulted in a significant increase in FPS when the camera is not moving.
- Animation switching for most units is now smooth.
BALANCE:
Stone Age:
- Warrior: health reduced from 70 to 65.
- Bulwark: building speed increased by 25%.
Early Europe:
- Worker: wood gathering speed increased from 1.2 to 1.3, stone mining speed increased from 1.0 to 1.1
- Farm: construction speed reduced by 30%.
- Battleboat: movement speed increased from 40 to 45.
Early Asia:
- Poultry yard: construction speed reduced by 40%.
- Sampan: movement speed increased from 40 to 45.
Western Europe:
- Mill: construction speed decreased by 30%.
- Trebuchet: the price has been reduced from 0/1000/300 to 0/800/250.
- Onager: maximum attack range reduced from 200 to 190, price increased from 0/300 to 100/350.
Eastern Europe:
- Mill: construction speed reduced by 25%.
West Asia:
- Barnyard: construction speed reduced by 40%.
- Mamluk: armor, on average, increased from 5.2 to 7.5.
East Asia:
- Poultry yard: construction speed decreased by 40%.
- Hand cannon: attack distance changed from 20-250 to 40-230.
- Springald: price reduced from 0/400/100 to 0/400/50, Minimal attack distance reduced from 50 to 40, construction speed increased by 50%.
- Rocket cannon: projectile range increased by 36%, construction speed increased by 50%.
- Battleship: the number of required population is increased from 4 to 5.
Abstract country:
* Armored car: production time reduced from 100 to 70 seconds, damage increased from 18 to 20.
* Howitzer: production time decreased from 100 to 80 sec.
* Motorcycle: attack distance decreased from 150 to 130, damage on buildings decreased from 8 to 6, projectile dispersion increased from 18% to 20%, movement speed decreased from 120 to 110.
* Wonder: health increased from 3000 to 5000.
* Torpedo boat: movement speed increased from 60 to 70.
Russia:
* Soldier: improvement from Musketeer or Grenadier now requires a barracks.
Turkey:
* Mortar: damage increased from 130 to 160, projectile dispersion reduced from 20% to 18%.
China:
* Type FT: time between shots reduced from 6 to 5 seconds.
Germany:
* Panther tank: damage increased from 100 to 130, health increased from 1000 to 1100, projectile dispersion reduced from 20% to 15%.
* Me.262: price reduced from 400/800/1200 to 400/700/1000, production time reduced from 150 to 120 sec.
* Goliath operator: price reduced from 1500/500/1000 to 1200/500/800, production time reduced from 180 to 120 sec.
* Flammenwerfer: time between attacks reduced from 5 to 3 sec., movement speed increased from 45 to 50.
* Armored flammenwerfer: time between attacks reduced from 5 to 3 seconds, movement speed increased from 40 to 45.
* Cannon Kolossal: time between attacks reduced from 8 to 5 seconds.
Japan:
* Light Mortar: time between attacks reduced from 8 to 7 sec.
* Fugo: price reduced from 400/100 to 350/100.
* G4M Bomber: health increased from 350 to 400, range increased from 100 to 120 seconds, torpedo damage increased from 420 to 500.
* Sakura blossom MXY7: airfield price reduced from 100/600/100 to 100/400/100.
