A New country — Poland. Improving graphics. Render optimization and balance, QoL

GENERAL:

A new country, Poland, has been added.

Introduced a system of signaling players to each other.

Game camera now has inertia - it accelerates and stops not instantly.

GRAPHICS:

Improved graphics.

Optimized rendering algorithms. This has resulted in a significant increase in FPS when the camera is not moving.

Animation switching for most units is now smooth.

BALANCE:

Stone Age:

Warrior: health reduced from 70 to 65.

Bulwark: building speed increased by 25%.

Early Europe:

Worker: wood gathering speed increased from 1.2 to 1.3, stone mining speed increased from 1.0 to 1.1

Farm: construction speed reduced by 30%.

Battleboat: movement speed increased from 40 to 45.

Early Asia:

Poultry yard: construction speed reduced by 40%.

Sampan: movement speed increased from 40 to 45.

Western Europe:

Mill: construction speed decreased by 30%.

Trebuchet: the price has been reduced from 0/1000/300 to 0/800/250.

Onager: maximum attack range reduced from 200 to 190, price increased from 0/300 to 100/350.

Eastern Europe:

Mill: construction speed reduced by 25%.

West Asia:

Barnyard: construction speed reduced by 40%.

Mamluk: armor, on average, increased from 5.2 to 7.5.

East Asia:

Poultry yard: construction speed decreased by 40%.

Hand cannon: attack distance changed from 20-250 to 40-230.

Springald: price reduced from 0/400/100 to 0/400/50, Minimal attack distance reduced from 50 to 40, construction speed increased by 50%.

Rocket cannon: projectile range increased by 36%, construction speed increased by 50%.

Battleship: the number of required population is increased from 4 to 5.

Abstract country:

* Armored car: production time reduced from 100 to 70 seconds, damage increased from 18 to 20. * Howitzer: production time decreased from 100 to 80 sec. * Motorcycle: attack distance decreased from 150 to 130, damage on buildings decreased from 8 to 6, projectile dispersion increased from 18% to 20%, movement speed decreased from 120 to 110. * Wonder: health increased from 3000 to 5000. * Torpedo boat: movement speed increased from 60 to 70.

Russia:

* Soldier: improvement from Musketeer or Grenadier now requires a barracks.

Turkey:

* Mortar: damage increased from 130 to 160, projectile dispersion reduced from 20% to 18%.

China:

* Type FT: time between shots reduced from 6 to 5 seconds.

Germany:

* Panther tank: damage increased from 100 to 130, health increased from 1000 to 1100, projectile dispersion reduced from 20% to 15%. * Me.262: price reduced from 400/800/1200 to 400/700/1000, production time reduced from 150 to 120 sec. * Goliath operator: price reduced from 1500/500/1000 to 1200/500/800, production time reduced from 180 to 120 sec. * Flammenwerfer: time between attacks reduced from 5 to 3 sec., movement speed increased from 45 to 50. * Armored flammenwerfer: time between attacks reduced from 5 to 3 seconds, movement speed increased from 40 to 45. * Cannon Kolossal: time between attacks reduced from 8 to 5 seconds.

Japan: