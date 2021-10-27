October update

Hi everyone we're releasing an Inventory Update to better support multiplayer alongside some new hats being released for the Spooky month!

The updated inventory system allows for better equipment management for both single and multiplayer. Players will be able to share equipment with each other and be able to drop and reequip armour and weapons correctly.

Change Log for 0.4.9

• Inventory system rebuild

• Added unequipping of items

• Chest Items now support multiplayer

• Equip Gear now shows on equipment menu

• Added Pumpkin Hats

Bug Fixes

• Fixed hat attachment points

• Fixed level select gear for new inventory

• Character text fixes

• Multiple conversation windows fix

• Networked Cutscene fix

• Life Crystal collision and rotation fixes

• Fixed animation for client on Bottle use

• Fixed bug where default armour caused gender change

• Fixed a chest giving incorrect items

• Item no longer falls from the chest open animation

• Items in a players hand no longer can be picked up

• Shield chest now shares correctly

• Chest Item for other players now displays correctly when chest open animation is played