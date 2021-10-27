 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Adventure In Aellion update for 27 October 2021

October update

Share · View all patches · Build 7610774 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone we're releasing an Inventory Update to better support multiplayer alongside some new hats being released for the Spooky month!

The updated inventory system allows for better equipment management for both single and multiplayer. Players will be able to share equipment with each other and be able to drop and reequip armour and weapons correctly.

Change Log for 0.4.9

• Inventory system rebuild

• Added unequipping of items

• Chest Items now support multiplayer

• Equip Gear now shows on equipment menu

• Added Pumpkin Hats

Bug Fixes

• Fixed hat attachment points

• Fixed level select gear for new inventory

• Character text fixes

• Multiple conversation windows fix

• Networked Cutscene fix

• Life Crystal collision and rotation fixes

• Fixed animation for client on Bottle use

• Fixed bug where default armour caused gender change

• Fixed a chest giving incorrect items

• Item no longer falls from the chest open animation

• Items in a players hand no longer can be picked up

• Shield chest now shares correctly

• Chest Item for other players now displays correctly when chest open animation is played

Changed files in this update

Adventure In Aellion Content Depot 1050581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.