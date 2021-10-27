Small Update with fixes for modlauncher

Greetings Citizens,

this is a small update, that fixes some issues with mods as well as balane:

Fixed customBlockConfig being ignored when mods are enabled

Fixed weapons dealing 1/3rd of their intended damage

Added notification dialog when joining a server that has mods enabled

We have gotten some new contributors on the repository of the code. Since it's not a small project, it will take a little until things take off. If you would like to contribute, please send me a quick DM on discord https://discord.gg/6r9KGmJWbn

We're also getting the bug tracker back up, and will likely make a fresh start to clean up and to not overwhelm newcomers.

Thanks for playing the game,