The Cataclysm Update (1.3) is live!

Hey all! The biggest Lazy Galaxy 2 update yet (1.3) is finally out! Free up the next couple of decades on your calendars, there’s a whole lot of new content.

To those too lazy (galaxy 2) to read the changelog, here’s a quick rundown of the biggest changes in the update: we now have the cataclysm system (new game+), chunk types (we’ve wanted this for a long time, your base will now be colourful and lively), a rework of how lunchboxes/kitchens work, new achievements, a total of 40 new upgrades, one new food item, dozens of new achievement icons, upgrade UI improvements, two new lore logs (with four more coming in a patch soon), three new Strange Asteroids, Strange Asteroid rebalancing, and so much more. It’s a pretty hefty update – see the changelog for a full list of all changes.

With 1.3 out of the way, we’re taking a massive leap towards the full release of Lazy Galaxy 2. We’ll monitor your feedback of the new systems and adjustments, and a small patch or a few will roll out in the coming days, but work has already started on our next major update, which should hopefully push the game out of Early Access. Ahead of us lies automatic battles, combat rebalancing, yet more content, an intro cutscene, and modding support.

Thank you for your support, and keep leaving your feedback in Steam discussions and our Discord server!

Best,

The Lazy Galaxy 2 team.

Full changelog:

New content:

The cataclysm system: [spoiler]Now, once you have conquered the whole galaxy, you can choose to give up your progress for various powerful blessings and curses, but beware, for this makes enemies stronger as well. This is essentially a new game+ system, you can consider yourself having completed the game upon conquering the entire galaxy[/spoiler]

The chunk type system: [spoiler]Now you can unlock different types of chunks on the Ouroboros, each with a unique effect that changes your production (this shows up in the tooltips of affected buildings similarly to synergies)[/spoiler]

Reworked the lunchbox/Kitchen system. [spoiler]Now your chance of getting lunchboxes decreases with each time you get a lunchbox from a node, and Kitchens, rather than producing more lunchboxes, increase that chance of getting lunchboxes from combat. This should generally mean a bit less of an emphasis on food in player progression[/spoiler]

10 new achievements

30 new achievements on Steam

Existing achievements for total metal, exp, fuel, candy production now have 2 extra levels, the energy production and building demolishing achievements have 1 extra level each

1 new upgrade in tier 4

8 new upgrades in tier 6

16 new upgrades in tier 7

7 new upgrades in tier 8

Guild and league exclusive upgrades in tier 7 (for a total of 6 new upgrades)

2 new ascension upgrades

So basically a lot of new upgrades

3 new Strange Asteroids

New gourmet recipe: [spoiler]Infernal S’mores[/spoiler]

An easter egg, for those who want to commit the worst war crimes imaginable

Graphics:

A whole bunch of new sprites for the new content: chunk types, upgrade icons, Cataclysm UI and more. Especially with the new chunk types, the game should feel quite a bit more colourful

Tens and tens of achievements that shared the same icons now have unique icons

Tortoise’s shield explosion now has a unique sprite

UI, QoL and polishing:

(Until there is modding support) there is no longer a separate panel in the main menu for campaign selection

Zooming has been improved (there are now more zoom levels in the base)

Ctrl now buys 5 building levels, shift+ctrl buys 100. This also means that you can’t “buy max”, but that shouldn’t affect much, other than those few cases where you have to buy thousands of levels for Fusion Reactor

Administrative Chamber tooltip description now shows you its final effect on your production

Non-essential building notifications now disappear on hover

Some improvements to upgrade UI: the general look is changed, and tiers with no upgrades left disappear automatically

Guild and league choices now show up in the unlocked upgrades tab in their respective tiers

Changed colours of how synergies get displayed, to have more contrast between synergies you are or are not currently using

Hovering over food in your inventory now shows its recipe in the tooltip

Added an option to display all recipes in the same page, with a scroll bar. that is not how books work

Reordered ingredients in the Sacred Ice Cream Sandwich recipe. This is purely cosmetic but changes so, so much. We’re talking about making a spin-off, or a sequel, just for this feature. Lazy Galaxy 3: It’s Just The Sacred Ice Cream Sandwich

The “reconfiguring scanners” effect now updates dynamically

Shift+clicking a ship in the ship purchase menu now lets you fill all the available fleet slots with that ship, shift+clicking the ship remove button now removes all ships of that type

“Launchpad being prepared” tooltip now disappears when reaching 0 seconds

An enemy power bar in the galaxy map now indicates that your enemies are getting stronger

Writing:

Two (and four more coming soon) new lore logs, each of which contains at least several words!

Every map node has a small description

Small congratulatory message upon conquering the whole galaxy

“Chunk quirks” flavor text and description have changed now that there are multiple chunk types

Slight adjustments to a few ascension upgrade flavour texts/names

Rebalancing:

Another round of Strange Asteroid rebalancing: buffed Organic, Saccharine asteroids (but Saccharine no longer affects battle rewards, see “fixes”), nerfed Metallic, Sparking, Researcher’s asteroids

Hydrogen Generators have been very significantly buffed

Most food has been nerfed

“Energy side hustle” now has a cap

Keyboard mining related upgrades are now significantly more expensive

Prevented battle rewards from reaching obscenely high numbers in the mid-game

Late game combat now made slightly easier (enemy levels scale a bit slower), so that players don’t get stuck at a massive wall right before conquering the whole galaxy

Porcupines have been significantly nerfed (possibly too significantly – expect more comprehensive combat rebalancing in the future)

Changed how boss battles spawn (now more bosses spawn once you beat many nodes)

Space wilderness now has an increasing amount of enemies the further you are in the game

Fixes: