Panther VR Interaction Update - Hotfix 0.1.2c now live!

Hi,
We have some hotfixes that address the biggest reported issues and suggestions from the community and testing. It includes some major reloading and controller movement setup issues.
Another smaller hotfix (0.1.2d) coming next week.
We hope you enjoy! :D
- Jesse
HOTFIX 0.1.2c
(ADDED 27-03-21)
-
Major Reloading issues fixes
-
Fixed Fog on spectator Cam
-
Fixed Extra Drifting issues with Controller Movement Setup
-
Fixed misalignment Vivewands and Index controllers
-
Fixed Performance issues while on stairs and airvents
-
Fixed Guard saying "who is that" after death
-
Fixed some tutorial issues
-
Fixed Door spawning in the Vault door
-
Assualt team now Despawns after alert
HOTFIX 0.1.2b
(ADDED 21/10/2021)
-
Fixed Issues with reloading on the Index Controller
-
Fixed Drifting issues with Controller Movement Setup
-
Added Grappling hook icons
-
Magazine in the weapon will now highlight
-
Added extra Description in the tutorial
-
LaserFence zap will alert Guards
-
Fixed Wooden crate is very difficult to open
-
Fixed Items falls through the floor
-
Fixed Traces left count wrong in the End screen
-
Fixed Error when guard find a body or cam in the tutorial
-
Fixed issue that Non-lethal takedowns count towards total kills
-
Collision issues on certain floors
-
Bumpy staircase in Lab
-
Whiteboard markers drop on the ground when placed in a slot
