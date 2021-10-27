Panther VR Interaction Update - Hotfix 0.1.2c now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 7610510 · Last edited 27 October 2021 – 15:59:42 UTC by Wendy

Hi,

We have some hotfixes that address the biggest reported issues and suggestions from the community and testing. It includes some major reloading and controller movement setup issues.

Another smaller hotfix (0.1.2d) coming next week.

We hope you enjoy! :D

Jesse

HOTFIX 0.1.2c

(ADDED 27-03-21)

Major Reloading issues fixes

Fixed Fog on spectator Cam

Fixed Extra Drifting issues with Controller Movement Setup

Fixed misalignment Vivewands and Index controllers

Fixed Performance issues while on stairs and airvents

Fixed Guard saying "who is that" after death

Fixed some tutorial issues

Fixed Door spawning in the Vault door

Assualt team now Despawns after alert

HOTFIX 0.1.2b

(ADDED 21/10/2021)

Fixed Issues with reloading on the Index Controller

Fixed Drifting issues with Controller Movement Setup

Added Grappling hook icons

Magazine in the weapon will now highlight

Added extra Description in the tutorial

LaserFence zap will alert Guards

Fixed Wooden crate is very difficult to open

Fixed Items falls through the floor

Fixed Traces left count wrong in the End screen

Fixed Error when guard find a body or cam in the tutorial

Fixed issue that Non-lethal takedowns count towards total kills

Collision issues on certain floors

Bumpy staircase in Lab

Whiteboard markers drop on the ground when placed in a slot

