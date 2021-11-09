Quality-of-Life Update!

Good Day Archaeologists!

It is time to present you our first major update for Faraday Protocol! The QoL-Update focuses on bringing our level designs to the next level by addressing one of the major issues our players had with some of the puzzles: the platforming segments!

Many puzzle rooms have been redesigned and tweaked by either reducing the amount of platforming you have to do or even by removing full platforming segments and replacing them with new and exciting puzzles!

Take a quick look at the changes right here!

In addition to those major changes, we also fixed and tweaked some minor issues and potential softlocks to give you a hopefully smooth ride through the space station OPIS!

Please let us know what you think of the changes - we can't wait to hear your opinions! Either on Steam or on our game's Discord and Twitter!

Thank you so much!