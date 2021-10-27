Update 1.32

Hello everyone,

Many changes and addition makes this update an important one.

The antibiotic and vaccine components are now present in the game, but also a new event, new sound additions, adjustments and many more stuff.

So lets get in the details right away.

Version 1.32:

Tweaks section:

Modified the center area for messages during gameplay to avoid stretching toward screen borders.

Adjusted the spawning of usable genetic material by defeating special enemies to a ratio of 30%.

Bug squish section:

Modified a level where the mutation would get stuck between organism walls.

Added a new message area in the GUI to avoid overlapping texts.

Corrected a method concerning the nutrients and the red blood cells leaving the level incorrectly.

New Stuff section:

Vaccine component is making its appearance. For the time being, it will mainly boost the immune system (White blood cells) during the gameplay. In the future it will be used to gain a certain level of detection toward special or unknown enemies. Nanobot can help by collecting the vaccine and delivering it to a white blood cell. Since all white blood cells are part of the immune system, the benefit of the vaccine will spread, and they will gain either a better detection range, better damage or simply better speed toward known targets.

Antibiotic components are also coming to the bloodstream. This type of drug is worthwhile against bacteria, but is useless against viruses and can even damage the white blood cells. Its dissolution aura can be triggered by collisions from various sources, so be wary when you plan to use it.

A new event is also coming with this update : The party!

This event will produce cocktail alcohol molecules in the bloodstream. These components can defeat a white blood cell in an encounter, but can also diminish the white blood cells present in the bloodstream for as long as alcohol lingers around. Unhealthy, for sure, but its up to your skills to diminish its bad effect and get the white blood cells back into play.

Many new sounds and texts are also in the gameplay. The main idea for this requirement was to associate a sound with an event as the gameplay might be intense at some point and reading the texts to understand what is going on, is not fun.

Sugars, salts, cholesterol, alcohol, vitamin, medicine (vaccine + antibiotic), genetic material and special enemies have their distinct spawning sounds now.

Two new information scenes are now included. They are randomly chosen before your statistics and present some fun facts about the new vaccine and antibiotic components.

This sums it up for now.

Thank you for protecting the organism with your nanobot. I wish you a lot of fun :)