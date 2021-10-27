Special Halloween Update!

Celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos the Bang-On Balls way!

Boo! It is the season for scares and sweets, so Exit Plan is bringing a sackful of both with their new Bang-On Balls: Chronicles Halloween update running October 27 through November 5. Starting now you can find plenty of Halloween treats waiting for you in the lobby and the Viking chronicle. Whether it is candy corn collecting treats, pumpkin smashing tricks, new masks or new costumes, this update has lots to keep you amused while they wait for the upcoming Space Race chronicle (coming really soon).

Spooky Halloween update includes the following challenges and cool items:

Find all 13 candy corn on the main menu to unlock the candy corn costume.

Smash all 30 pumpkins placed around the Viking level to unlock the pumpkin costume.

Frankenstein head and Día de los Muertos masks can be found in the main menu.

Traders located on the main menu will give you some cool items in exchange for blue pips.

Witch potion to turn your enemies into bats.

Coffin shield with its little pet spider.

Vampire mask with a cute little cape.

On top of the cool Halloween update, and in preparation for our next big update, the team has been hard at work optimising the game.

TLDR: More Balls, faster FPS, very smooth.

Here are some of the major improvements.

Fixed issue where save files could become corrupted and players were stuck in the main menu.

Added a new pool system (not of the swimming kind) that puts AI balls and their items (hats, moustaches etc) into a memory pool, in order to make it cheaper when spawning those AI from the pool (less stutter 10/10)

Multiplayer optimization to reduce stutter between Host and Clients.

Added a ping check that will avoid connecting to other users with too high pings (You can still connect to your friend many countries away, via Steam friends).

Improved pip performance to make sure they don’t eat your frames (om-nom-nom-nom).

Animating balls is now more performant (we have also added new animations, including a rather cute “fleeing” animation).

Painting dirt where you walk is now also cheaper, for those of us who don’t have 5 RTX graphic cards installed :)

Chest optimization (same amount of pips in them, but less expensive on the CPU)

Bunnies jumping now no longer makes your frames jump with them.

Thank you all for your support :)