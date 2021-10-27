Succubus: Halloween Special

Dear Players,
To make sure you have fun during Halloween, which is a very special time for horror fans, we have just released a free Halloween Special Update.
Watch the trailer showing its contents:
Here is the full list of the features that are introduced in the update:
- 3 new types of eyes for customization
- 11 new types of horns for customization
- new "Pumpkin" Bodypaint
- new "Freddy" Bodypaint
- new "Harley" Bodypaint
- new Pumpkin Hammer
- new executions for Pumpkin Hammer
- new Halloween set for Main Hub
- new lighting option and "Halloween" additions for all levels
- new flying witches added in the levels
- new music for the Main Hub
- Pumpkins witch hats added for most of the enemies
We also have a special promotion for you:
From October 28th to November 1st 2021, a special bundle with the game will be available on Steam.
It includes:
- Halloween Update
- The full version of the game Succubus
- Digital Soundtrack
The bundle will be available at a promotional price of $ 19.99
Enjoy Halloween,
Madmind Studio
Changed files in this update