Succubus: Halloween Special

Dear Players,

To make sure you have fun during Halloween, which is a very special time for horror fans, we have just released a free Halloween Special Update.

Watch the trailer showing its contents:

Here is the full list of the features that are introduced in the update:

3 new types of eyes for customization

11 new types of horns for customization

new "Pumpkin" Bodypaint

new "Freddy" Bodypaint

new "Harley" Bodypaint

new Pumpkin Hammer

new executions for Pumpkin Hammer

new Halloween set for Main Hub

new lighting option and "Halloween" additions for all levels

new flying witches added in the levels

new music for the Main Hub

Pumpkins witch hats added for most of the enemies

We also have a special promotion for you:

From October 28th to November 1st 2021, a special bundle with the game will be available on Steam.

It includes:

Halloween Update

The full version of the game Succubus

Digital Soundtrack

The bundle will be available at a promotional price of $ 19.99

Enjoy Halloween,

Madmind Studio