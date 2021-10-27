 Skip to content

SUCCUBUS update for 27 October 2021

Succubus: Halloween Special

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Players,

To make sure you have fun during Halloween, which is a very special time for horror fans, we have just released a free Halloween Special Update.

Watch the trailer showing its contents:

Here is the full list of the features that are introduced in the update:

  • 3 new types of eyes for customization
  • 11 new types of horns for customization
  • new "Pumpkin" Bodypaint
  • new "Freddy" Bodypaint
  • new "Harley" Bodypaint
  • new Pumpkin Hammer
  • new executions for Pumpkin Hammer
  • new Halloween set for Main Hub
  • new lighting option and "Halloween" additions for all levels
  • new flying witches added in the levels
  • new music for the Main Hub
  • Pumpkins witch hats added for most of the enemies

We also have a special promotion for you:

From October 28th to November 1st 2021, a special bundle with the game will be available on Steam.

It includes:

  • Halloween Update
  • The full version of the game Succubus
  • Digital Soundtrack

The bundle will be available at a promotional price of $ 19.99

Enjoy Halloween,

Madmind Studio

Changed files in this update

SUCCUBUS Content Depot 985831
