Now Live! - Halloween Community Weekend

Share · View all patches · Build 7609961 · Last edited 28 October 2021 – 17:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Play special Community Matches before

November 2nd [04:00pm PST / 10:00pm GMT]

to unlock unique items!

Halloween Community Match Rules:

Players play with Pathogen Z orb.

Penalty shootout.

Play 10 games to unlock:

For a limited time, Premium Supporter Pack is 25% off!

Celebrate Halloween with 3 new Premium Skins!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1329100/

For buying the Premium Supporter Pack DLC you get the following benefits:

Get a head start and instantly unlock all 26 orbs.

60 premium skins that can be worn on any orb.

See your opponent's rank at the beginning of the match.

Access to Rank History Chart, which shows your last 100 matches and how close/far you are from ranking up/down.

Option to select your preferred arena, and another one to avoid rainy weather.

Possiblity to ban your supporters from attending the match. (Those little cheerfull orbs that jump so happily when you score, won't be there if you ban them.)

Fancy premium frame and title for your in-game profile picture.

Other fixes/changes

"Underdog" achievement fix

Obsidian orb is now easier to unlock. The number of players with higher rank to win against has been brought down from 50 to 20.

Improved net collision

The collision of the ball with the net has been slightly improved to work better in online games.