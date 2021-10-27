 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Prognostic update for 27 October 2021

Patch 10/27/2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7609920 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, everyone! In this update, we are starting to fix a main issue that some players are experiencing. Now learning new game mechanics will become much easier.

  • The date of the crime has been added to the task of the training level to make it clearer.
  • The prologue tutorial has been broken down into smaller, more understandable steps.
  • The tutorial on Day 1 has been completely revamped to make it easier to understand the basics of dowsing. The entire text of the tutorial has been changed.
  • New sound prompt will help you during the dowsing (search of objects by using rods).
  • We improved several sections of Chinese translation.

We will continue to work on changes to the game and read your comments. Email us at steppeharestudio@gmail.com. Now we are focusing on improvements in the game, after which we will start working on adding new levels and other elements.

Changed files in this update

Prognostic Content Depot 1671281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.