Patch 10/27/2021

Hi, everyone! In this update, we are starting to fix a main issue that some players are experiencing. Now learning new game mechanics will become much easier.
- The date of the crime has been added to the task of the training level to make it clearer.
- The prologue tutorial has been broken down into smaller, more understandable steps.
- The tutorial on Day 1 has been completely revamped to make it easier to understand the basics of dowsing. The entire text of the tutorial has been changed.
- New sound prompt will help you during the dowsing (search of objects by using rods).
- We improved several sections of Chinese translation.
We will continue to work on changes to the game and read your comments. Email us at steppeharestudio@gmail.com. Now we are focusing on improvements in the game, after which we will start working on adding new levels and other elements.
