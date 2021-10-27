Patch 10/27/2021

Hi, everyone! In this update, we are starting to fix a main issue that some players are experiencing. Now learning new game mechanics will become much easier.

The date of the crime has been added to the task of the training level to make it clearer.

The prologue tutorial has been broken down into smaller, more understandable steps.

The tutorial on Day 1 has been completely revamped to make it easier to understand the basics of dowsing. The entire text of the tutorial has been changed.

New sound prompt will help you during the dowsing (search of objects by using rods).

We improved several sections of Chinese translation.

We will continue to work on changes to the game and read your comments. Email us at steppeharestudio@gmail.com. Now we are focusing on improvements in the game, after which we will start working on adding new levels and other elements.