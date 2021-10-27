 Skip to content

Those who Came update for 27 October 2021

🎃HALLOWEEN GIVEAWAY👻

Share · View all patches · Build 7609890 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🎃HALLOWEEN GIVEAWAY ON OUR SOCIAL MEDIA👻

With #Halloween coming up, we just can't contain our excitement! So we are getting spooky early with friends to kick things off! By gifting 8 lucky winners free copies of our first game at @rolldboxgames THOSE WHO CAME worth 19,99 € to play now with your friends and family!

HOW TO ENTER

Go to our socials

TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and do the following ....

In the spirit of the cooperative and multiplayer nature of the game,

ːsteamboredːFOLLOW @rolldboxgames

ːsteammockingːLIKE and RETWEET/SAVE this post

ːsteamfacepalmːTAG 3 other friends that you would play this multiplayer game with using hashtags #thosewhocame and #rolldboxgames

ːsteamsadːJOIN our discord community

Winners will be announced on 31st October 16:00, Good Luck!



https://store.steampowered.com/app/1708570/Those_who_Came/

COMMUNITY

Follow our Steam page and stay tuned for upcoming updates.
Report any bugs & share your ideas with us.
Subscribe to the newsletter on our official web page.
Follow us on social media:

Changed depots in demo branch

View more data in app history for build 7609890
Those who Came Content Depot 1708571
