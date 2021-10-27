🎃HALLOWEEN GIVEAWAY ON OUR SOCIAL MEDIA👻
With #Halloween coming up, we just can't contain our excitement! So we are getting spooky early with friends to kick things off! By gifting 8 lucky winners free copies of our first game at @rolldboxgames THOSE WHO CAME worth 19,99 € to play now with your friends and family!
HOW TO ENTER
Go to our socials
TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and do the following ....
In the spirit of the cooperative and multiplayer nature of the game,
ːsteamboredːFOLLOW @rolldboxgames
ːsteammockingːLIKE and RETWEET/SAVE this post
ːsteamfacepalmːTAG 3 other friends that you would play this multiplayer game with using hashtags #thosewhocame and #rolldboxgames
ːsteamsadːJOIN our discord community
Winners will be announced on 31st October 16:00, Good Luck!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1708570/Those_who_Came/
Changed depots in demo branch