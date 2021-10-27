v1.0.2 is Live!

Update 1.0.2 is live.
Minor bug fixes reports resulting after the Full Release.
Changelog:
- Travel agent in Airport career now has bigger profit margin.
- Collider trigger in Bakery in Zone3 fixed.
- Slightly re-balanced hp/stamina on most foods.
- Fixed incorrect sprite in the icon of the cat's bed.
- Repositioned the point where to place the Crafting table in Apartment 3 in Zone 1.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented to show the pause menu.
- Collider modification for Apartments 1-3 in Zone 1.
- Working time system has been updated.
- Modified the sound system.
- Fixed a bug that prevented some images to not be displayed for some recipes.
- Improved overall controller navigation.
- Reposition of the UI panels that caused a bug.
- Fixed other minor bugs.
