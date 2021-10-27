 Skip to content

Urban Tale update for 27 October 2021

v1.0.2 is Live!

Update 1.0.2 is live.

Minor bug fixes reports resulting after the Full Release.

Changelog:

  • Travel agent in Airport career now has bigger profit margin.
  • Collider trigger in Bakery in Zone3 fixed.
  • Slightly re-balanced hp/stamina on most foods.
  • Fixed incorrect sprite in the icon of the cat's bed.
  • Repositioned the point where to place the Crafting table in Apartment 3 in Zone 1.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented to show the pause menu.
  • Collider modification for Apartments 1-3 in Zone 1.
  • Working time system has been updated.
  • Modified the sound system.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented some images to not be displayed for some recipes.
  • Improved overall controller navigation.
  • Reposition of the UI panels that caused a bug.
  • Fixed other minor bugs.

