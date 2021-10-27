Update 1.0 is coming on November 16th

We are extremely excited to announce that the long-awaited Update 1.0 for Surviving the Aftermath will be released on November 16th, 2021! That date will mark the official end of the early access period. To all our players, who shared this amazing journey with us, and all new Survivors who will embark on their adventure in the Aftermath soon - we hope you’ll enjoy what the dangerous post-apocalyptic future has to offer.

FOUNDER’S PACK EXCLUSIVE CONTENT

If you’re one of our veteran players, you’re probably already enjoying the content of the Founder’s Pack in your game.

However, with the 1.0 Update release, its content will become exclusive to the early access period and Day 1 Editions. To secure the Founder’s Pack for yourself, remember to grab your copy of Surviving the Aftermath before November 16th, or pre-order/buy a physical copy of the Day 1 Edition while the supply lasts.

But that’s not all! On November 16th the Founder’s Pack will receive one more exclusive piece of content. We’re adding a brand new Outback Radio to it! It doesn’t matter if you already own the Founder’s Pack or plan to buy it before the 1.0 Update launches, the radio station will become available to you on November 16th for free!

AND MORE TO COME!

We still have a few exciting announcements up our sleeve before the 1.0 Update launches on November 16th. Follow us on social media to stay up to date with the latest Surviving the Aftermath news.

