 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife update for 1 November 2021

The horror has just become more real: Now natively compatible with bHaptics!

Share · View all patches · Build 7609538 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Experience horror even more real in Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife, now natively compatible with bHaptics TactSuit and Tactosy for arms!

Here are some of the implementations that will challenge your bravery:

- Goosebumps: Experience the hair raising on your body as you are being noticed by a Spectre

- Heartbeats: Your heart beats harder when you are being chased by a Spectre, and when using 'Sharpened Senses' to find your way around.

- Damage: Feel the impact when taking hits by an enemy or walking through portals

- Arm vibration: When using 'Wraithgrasp' to lift heavy objects, your arms vibrate from the accumulated power

- Misc. additional haptics support.

In addition to the bHaptics support, we have also made the following updates to the game in Steam:

  • Added new sprint inputs for Knuckles:

    Double-tap Left stick forward

    Press Right Trackpad
  • WMR: Fixed issues with sprint input to be more reliable

See you in the Afterlife!

Changed files in this update

Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife Content Depot 1386871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.