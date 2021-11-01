The horror has just become more real: Now natively compatible with bHaptics!

Experience horror even more real in Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife, now natively compatible with bHaptics TactSuit and Tactosy for arms!

Here are some of the implementations that will challenge your bravery:

- Goosebumps: Experience the hair raising on your body as you are being noticed by a Spectre

- Heartbeats: Your heart beats harder when you are being chased by a Spectre, and when using 'Sharpened Senses' to find your way around.

- Damage: Feel the impact when taking hits by an enemy or walking through portals

- Arm vibration: When using 'Wraithgrasp' to lift heavy objects, your arms vibrate from the accumulated power

- Misc. additional haptics support.

In addition to the bHaptics support, we have also made the following updates to the game in Steam:

Added new sprint inputs for Knuckles:

Double-tap Left stick forward

Press Right Trackpad

Double-tap Left stick forward Press Right Trackpad WMR: Fixed issues with sprint input to be more reliable

See you in the Afterlife!