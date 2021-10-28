PAYDAY 2: Spooky Scary Halloween Update

A heist never tried before

Once upon a heist so dreary, while I held my ground, weak and weary,

Many a-SWAT came at me, carrying rifles, and pistols galore

While I battled, fought the hoard, a sudden pain, I was swiftly floored

A sharp pain, I now stored, my chest pounding, a pain I've never felt before

"’Tis some sniper." I muttered "Put a round in my armor -

Only this and nothing more".

But... distinctly I remember, by the window, Wolf my crew member;

Taking shots, aimed to dismember, such precision, just moments before

High or low, he cleared the street, I can't fathom a sniper on roofs so neat

Yet I lay, I am now truly beat, I see the shape, a shadow, in the far door

Armor thick, and weapon hot, the best of the best in the police corps

Only he and no one more.

Ears deaf, explosions and screams, "Oh shit! Bulldozer!" He is noticed, it seems

Gunfire fills the air, like firecrackers, like applause or joyous cheers

I dream of a great time, recently had, of fellow heisters all jolly and glad

Shooting balloons, an idea so mad, a celebration of 10 great heisting years

We revered together, every one of us, all the heisting peers

The greatest robbers, without fears.

With much enthusiasm, it would seem, many a-new heisters, joined our team

Camaraderie is the theme, as all are welcome, and many more

Now be a good day for crime, if one is so inclined, join us now, the hour is prime

Join our crew, it is your time, open to everyone and to all, is our door

Heisting is best with friends indeed, and a full crew of heisters four

You’ll be victorious, evermore.

Where am I now? Am I now transferred? Transmitted somewhere, truly absurd

I am bewildered, I am stirred, desolate plains not even a tree

A man in a tall hat, deathly face, long black coat with bleached bones, set in place

Luke Millanta is his name, a suit maker ace, suits, charm and masks he shows to me

“Come closer”, he says, “See my creations”, “I offer them to you, all for free”

“Come and see, what I offer”, is his plea.

I put on a suit, admire the cuts, the stitches, Luke is surely, giving away his riches

Suddenly, the walls are narrow like roadside ditches, and many enemies, are present too

Wealth in a box, a safe with a lock, surveilled by the most, relentless clock

Around and around I run, my foes are in shock, this cursed kill room, I rush through

Bright green eyes, effigies of malice, look upon me like a hawk upon a shrew

Is there nothing I can do?

Now again, a shift of locale, All look so strange, truly outside any rationale

Wake from this dream I swiftly shall, now that another tormentor rise above me

Like a mountain, he towers upon high, “What’s next?” I ask as bags fall from the sky

Am I now to cook, to stir and fry. What else is there? This tormentor I can’t fight or flee

I feel taunted and tested like a rat in a lab, What could the purpose of this tormentor be

Ever unknown to me.

Again the nightmare takes a sinister turn. Now I’m in prison, a quick discern

I wish from this terror to promptly adjourn, and please my tormenter is the price to pay

He loomed above with a wheel in hand, “Spins this one, it will be mighty grand”

I do now as he did command, I won’t argue with someone taller than I can convey

I deftly maneuver through the compound ground when to my dismay

“Spin another one” he did say.

I blink and now, another change, again my venue fell under an exchange

The house I am in now feels safe yet strange. Perhaps this will be better than before

Oh no I’m in peril, it’s a nightmare, trapped with headless fiends are everywhere

I need to wake from this affair, I can not take more terror and gore

My mind is aching, hands wildly shaking, my body been beaten and sore

I miss my heisters four.

From oblivion abruptly I awake, the words “GET THE FUCK UP!” in my ears ache

As the light returns and I see my fate, I am now to where I been before

Above me, stands my benevolent keeper, scolding me for my visit to the reaper

I hear the roar of the street sweeper, my energy is restored once more

Perhaps I should leave heisting to these skilled professionals four

I should heist no more, fo' sure!

Quoth the Heister “Give me more!”

OVERKILL_Tobias

OVERKILL - a Starbreeze Studio.

