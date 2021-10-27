More than 50 000 players played ES in the first week!

Hello explorers!

A week ago, we released Escape Simulator, and it was by far our best release! More than 50 000 players played it in the first week! (Well, 250 thousand if we count the pirates 🏴‍☠️)

This success will help us invest more time in polishing the game and adding more content.

We'd like to take the time to thank everyone for their support and involvement in Escape Simulator community. Since launch, we have been following your feedback closely, and it has been immensely helpful for our team. Even if we haven't been able to respond to everyone, we can assure you that we keep a close eye on the community discussions and will continue to do so.

Since the launch, we deployed two updates with more than 200 fixes for the game. We are releasing one more update with various fixes and the first room from the "Omega Corp." series this week. We are also preparing something special for this Halloween season, but more on that later.

Here are a few exciting stats from the first week:



Pine Studio team