Update 1.1.0i

Hello Crusaders!

We've been quiet lately, and the reason for this is that we were working on releasing the first big patch for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous!

We thank those of you who helped us to beta-test it, and you can opt-out of the beta now.

Highlights of the new patch:

Visuals and performance of multiple areas has been improved;

Improved the visuals of multiple NPC;

Fixed the inaccuracies in reactivity to your choices, such as some NPCs appearing where they should not be;

Improved the mounted combat in turn-based mode and fixed another issue with Charge;

In your inventory it will be easier to tell the scrolls you can learn from those you can’t;

Crusade underwent many changes, and also you can control the armies from the crusade interface now (from the throne room).

Known issues:

Sometimes enemies with multiple attacks can get stuck in turn-based mode. The workaround is to disable turn-based mode temporarily if you encounter such an enemy.

Read the full list of changes here. It contains both the patch notes for the beta patch and all the new additions.