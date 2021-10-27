 Skip to content

The Immortal Mayor update for 27 October 2021

beta 0.5.7

beta 0.5.7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This version is mainly to fix the bugs in the Beta and prepare for the official release. There are still two major feature points that need to be tested before the official release, namely the canal construction optimization and the relegation fairy combat performance logic. So it may be postponed to next week, now the relegated fairy version is perfect enough, if there is a BUG, crash, hope the first time into the group feedback archive, to help us solve the problem, thank you for your support!

BUG fixes and content optimizations

  1. Fixed a BUG where pressing the space bar when drawing cards would overlay indefinitely.

  2. New sound effects for some buildings.

  3. Increased fishing materials and put the technology into the fishery.

  4. Completely solve the bugs related to the technology of good weather.

  5. Fixed a crash BUG.

  6. Fixed the BUG that the monster UI did not refresh.

  7. Bug fixes are not displayed on the Post reward screen.

  8. Added BUFF BUFF duration, now lasts 2 quarters.

  9. Increase the animation of the salvage ship and improve the output of salvage materials.

  10. We have redone the update plan interface to show you what each node needs to do in more detail.

For the problem of numerical value or rhythm, we can feedback to the management, we will actively listen to and adopt.

