Halloween Event and 4.0.2 update!

Halloween Limited time loot event!
We have prepared a fun temporary time event for you all; Halloween Limited Time Loot Event!
During this event, you will find candy bucket on the table near the entrance.
This bucket contains one chocolate bar and one unique item; Candy. Candy restores 20 hp and sa when eaten.
The event will run until November 5th
At this point, the bucket will disappear from the game and you can no longer obtain the chocolate bar and candy, so don't miss out on obtaining useful healing items; play the game today!
We also have small 4.0.2 update
Bugfix
- You were able to walk on the blood fountain, this has been fixed.
Localization
- Russian description for Skull Key was in Japanese, this has been fixed
Changed files in this update