Halloween Event and 4.0.2 update!

Halloween Limited time loot event!

We have prepared a fun temporary time event for you all; Halloween Limited Time Loot Event!

During this event, you will find candy bucket on the table near the entrance.

This bucket contains one chocolate bar and one unique item; Candy. Candy restores 20 hp and sa when eaten.

The event will run until November 5th

At this point, the bucket will disappear from the game and you can no longer obtain the chocolate bar and candy, so don't miss out on obtaining useful healing items; play the game today!

Bugfix

You were able to walk on the blood fountain, this has been fixed.

