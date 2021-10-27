Dealer’s Life 2 - Update #29: Big Bank Update!

Hello and welcome to all Great Dealers!

Today we are excited to announce the release of Update #29! :dlgift:

With the Bank, the final section on the tablet is now available!

: see how much you own and how much you will have to pay in the near future. Ask for a loan : loans can give you a temporary boost on cash but they'll have to be paid back within 5 weeks with an added interest of 25%.

: loans can give you a temporary boost on cash but they'll have to be paid back within 5 weeks with an added interest of 25%. Make an investment: at the start of each new day you can take some of your money and invest it, keeping it locked for a while. When the investment period ends the money will be released and increased or decreased according to the investment result.

You can choose between 3 classes of risk for your investment: low, mid or high. Every class brings different potential results: the higher the risk the higher the potential gain but also the potential loss. You can also choose to cancel your investments any time, should you need the invested money. In this case the entire sum invested will be returned, without any loss or gain. You can have up to 5 loans or investments at the same time. The total of requested loans cannot exceed a certain amount dependent on your fame level. You cannot make an investment if you have ongoing loans and vice versa.

We've been working on this update for quite a while and we really hope you like it, let us know what you think in the comments. And if you like the game, please consider writing a review, these can help a lot in spreading the word about Dealer's Life 2! <3

Your friendly indie devs,

Abyte Entertainment

