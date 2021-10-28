ENCASED — Patch 2: a number of bugfixes and the Horrors of the Dome

This October turned out very stressful – as we finished work on the latest patch and sat back to relax, a new one was on its way. This time we fixed many bugs and added a special event in honor of All Saints’ Day: the Barrens are now overrun with pumpkin-headed skeletons, and a special merchant was sighted in the City. But, first things first.

Special Event

Sylvia Halen, a promising scientist from the mysterious White Swan station, is on the hunt for the Cursed Seeds – the little-studied relics that can be obtained from the bodies of dead employees. Sylvia does not skimp on rewards: in addition to various chemicals, she will offer the player a unique artifact. The following awaits you in the Halloween event:

— Temporary redesign of old enemies (Skeletons),

— A new relic,

— Festive decor at various locations,

— A new piece of equipment – Pumpkin Helmet, which can be upgraded.

Make haste, as this event will end on November 8th. The special enemies will disappear, but Sylvia will remain in the City and become a regular merchant until exactly next Halloween. You can exchange seeds for rewards at any time.

If you don't want the Halloween DLC to launch and change the game, simply uninstall it. You can find the file in the folder where the game is installed. Here is the exact path to DLC: Encased\Encased_Data\StreamingAssets\DLC\Halloween.DLC

For everyone willing to see how the game has changed after the release of the new patch, we will host a stream with the developers. It will start on October 28 at 17:00 UTC (19:00 CEST, 12:00 CDT).

Fixes

Text and Dialogues

Fixed dialogue with Theodor MacReady on Magellan

Fixed Brother Hugo Kelvin's dialogue

Fixed dialogue bugs while in Victoria's trailer

Fixed title of the note in the Campbell bunker

Fixed description of the Hunger sating effect for the Rat Roast item

Added new journal entries for My Story quest

Fixed typos in story dialogues: Aaron Melville, Sabal Singh, Henrietta Russo, Abbot

Quests

Added a Picnic reputation gain in The Thing Most Precious quest

Added reputation gains for completing Carmine Heights, Phalanx and Fops quests

Added the ability to sell the money envelope that can be found in the safe during Time to Choose quest

Fixed inability to complete the Knights in The Junkyard quest by simply stunning enemies

UI

Reworked displaying of enemies in the Fog of War

Added indication of the attack range when hovering over ability icons on the panel

Fixed displaying of Damage dealt to enemies in the Statistics section

Fixed displaying of fractional weight values

Improved over 140 icons

Added effects for unlocking abilities

Added indication of the number of points received for Hunger, Fatigue and Thirst

Added tooltips for equipment slots

Vignettes

Added check for the Piloting skill to the car event in Concord

Fixed image in the Carmine Heights drone event

Balance

Changed characteristics progression for NPCs, starting at level 30

Changed Influence and Intimidation checks in the bandits event at Roadside Picnic location

Bugs and Errors

Fixed the possibility of multiple experience gains in the Mirror event

Fixed animation of lying on army bunks in the Magellan Station – Military Post location

Fixed disappearance of the survivor NPC in the Buried Man event

Fixed being able to use exploded doors through the tooltip

Locations

Reworked the building in the Anomalous Swamp

Fixed lighting and added camera bounds at the Capsule Crash Site location

Reworked the supply room in the Sheriff's Office in Junktown

Fixed camera rotation and graphic artifacts on the Deserted Road location

Fixed movement of linked companions along the stairs to the lower section of the Sonora Storage Bunker location

Added traps, secrets and loot to the Deserted road location

Added camera bounds at The Shootout Site location

Usability

Added highlighting to the valve in The City – Sewers location

Added the ability to speed up time during an enemy’s turn in combat

Graphics

Fixed displaying of Johan Raysner's head

Added unique graphics for the Roach Queen

Added unique heads to Henrietta Russo, Abbot, Aaron Melville, Sabal Singh

Changed tier 2 Fop Armor

Items and Abilities

Fixed working of the Practical Psychology ability

Changed working of the Servoshell: Emergency Leap ability

Fixed rate of Fatigue reduction for the Seashell relic

Gameplay

Changed the Intimidation and Conviction checks in the dialogue with the priest at the Radioactive Graveyard location

Factional reputation is now awarded for repelling attacks on settlements

Fixed Atom Peyton’s radius of view

Added time skipping while studying documents at the Kaleidoscope location

Added Roach Queen enemy, adjusted abilities, characteristics and auras

