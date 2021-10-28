ENCASED — Patch 2: a number of bugfixes and the Horrors of the Dome

This October turned out very stressful – as we finished work on the latest patch and sat back to relax, a new one was on its way. This time we fixed many bugs and added a special event in honor of All Saints’ Day: the Barrens are now overrun with pumpkin-headed skeletons, and a special merchant was sighted in the City. But, first things first.
Special Event
Sylvia Halen, a promising scientist from the mysterious White Swan station, is on the hunt for the Cursed Seeds – the little-studied relics that can be obtained from the bodies of dead employees. Sylvia does not skimp on rewards: in addition to various chemicals, she will offer the player a unique artifact. The following awaits you in the Halloween event:
— Temporary redesign of old enemies (Skeletons),
— A new relic,
— Festive decor at various locations,
— A new piece of equipment – Pumpkin Helmet, which can be upgraded.
Make haste, as this event will end on November 8th. The special enemies will disappear, but Sylvia will remain in the City and become a regular merchant until exactly next Halloween. You can exchange seeds for rewards at any time.
If you don't want the Halloween DLC to launch and change the game, simply uninstall it. You can find the file in the folder where the game is installed. Here is the exact path to DLC: Encased\Encased_Data\StreamingAssets\DLC\Halloween.DLC
For everyone willing to see how the game has changed after the release of the new patch, we will host a stream with the developers. It will start on October 28 at 17:00 UTC (19:00 CEST, 12:00 CDT).
Fixes
Text and Dialogues
- Fixed dialogue with Theodor MacReady on Magellan
- Fixed Brother Hugo Kelvin's dialogue
- Fixed dialogue bugs while in Victoria's trailer
- Fixed title of the note in the Campbell bunker
- Fixed description of the Hunger sating effect for the Rat Roast item
- Added new journal entries for My Story quest
- Fixed typos in story dialogues: Aaron Melville, Sabal Singh, Henrietta Russo, Abbot
Quests
- Added a Picnic reputation gain in The Thing Most Precious quest
- Added reputation gains for completing Carmine Heights, Phalanx and Fops quests
- Added the ability to sell the money envelope that can be found in the safe during Time to Choose quest
- Fixed inability to complete the Knights in The Junkyard quest by simply stunning enemies
UI
- Reworked displaying of enemies in the Fog of War
- Added indication of the attack range when hovering over ability icons on the panel
- Fixed displaying of Damage dealt to enemies in the Statistics section
- Fixed displaying of fractional weight values
- Improved over 140 icons
- Added effects for unlocking abilities
- Added indication of the number of points received for Hunger, Fatigue and Thirst
- Added tooltips for equipment slots
Vignettes
- Added check for the Piloting skill to the car event in Concord
- Fixed image in the Carmine Heights drone event
Balance
- Changed characteristics progression for NPCs, starting at level 30
- Changed Influence and Intimidation checks in the bandits event at Roadside Picnic location
Bugs and Errors
- Fixed the possibility of multiple experience gains in the Mirror event
- Fixed animation of lying on army bunks in the Magellan Station – Military Post location
- Fixed disappearance of the survivor NPC in the Buried Man event
- Fixed being able to use exploded doors through the tooltip
Locations
- Reworked the building in the Anomalous Swamp
- Fixed lighting and added camera bounds at the Capsule Crash Site location
- Reworked the supply room in the Sheriff's Office in Junktown
- Fixed camera rotation and graphic artifacts on the Deserted Road location
- Fixed movement of linked companions along the stairs to the lower section of the Sonora Storage Bunker location
- Added traps, secrets and loot to the Deserted road location
- Added camera bounds at The Shootout Site location
Usability
- Added highlighting to the valve in The City – Sewers location
- Added the ability to speed up time during an enemy’s turn in combat
Graphics
- Fixed displaying of Johan Raysner's head
- Added unique graphics for the Roach Queen
- Added unique heads to Henrietta Russo, Abbot, Aaron Melville, Sabal Singh
- Changed tier 2 Fop Armor
Items and Abilities
- Fixed working of the Practical Psychology ability
- Changed working of the Servoshell: Emergency Leap ability
- Fixed rate of Fatigue reduction for the Seashell relic
Gameplay
- Changed the Intimidation and Conviction checks in the dialogue with the priest at the Radioactive Graveyard location
- Factional reputation is now awarded for repelling attacks on settlements
- Fixed Atom Peyton’s radius of view
- Added time skipping while studying documents at the Kaleidoscope location
- Added Roach Queen enemy, adjusted abilities, characteristics and auras
Encased community is the most important for us - we are going to follow up closely for your feedback on the game.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/921800/
Click Follow to stay updated!
The game continues to evolve so if you want to stay in touch on other channels than Steam you can follow us on social media and visit other cool resources with game updates, information, new artworks and lore pieces.
Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG
:chat: Official Discord Server
:checklist: Newsletter
:checklist: Twitter (game updates)
:checklist: Facebook (game updates)
:checklist: Youtube (trailers, livestreams and dev diaries)
:checklist: VK (game updates in russian)
:checklist: Instagram (art and stories)
Dark Crystal Games
:RideCheck: Dark Crystal Games dev page on Steam
:RideCheck: Press Center (presskit and publications)
:RideCheck: Dark Crystal Games (news and jobs)
:RideCheck: Artstation (art production and stories)
Black Tower Publishing
:tower: Black Tower Publishing on Steam
:tower: Black Tower's Blog
Changed files in this update