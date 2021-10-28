Oktoberfest, French Localisation & Festival Day Tickets

Hey everyone,

Happy Halloween! I hope you’ve been having fun using the Halloween themed festival decorations from the last update. The layouts and designs shared on social media have been great!

I just hit go on the BIGGEST update to date. It includes a ton of new items, localisation updates, a new Day Ticket mechanic and a loooong list of tweaks and fixes. So, let’s dive straight in, shall we?

New Mechanic: Day Tickets

Pretty much does what it says on the tin. From today you’ll now be able to sell day tickets in addition to the standard weekend tickets. This opens the opportunity to host festivals without any accommodation (perfect for starting out on small maps!) and of course, make the big bucks.

Oktoberfest is here!

Oktoberfest was cancelled in Munich this year, but the celebrations in Festival Tycoon are just beginning. As part of today’s update you find the following new items and buildings to place when designing your dream Oktoberfest:

New beer counter design

Weisswursts booth

Beer tent

Oktoberfest pole

Long and short fence designs

Lighting chain designs

Relaxation areas, tables and barrels

As promised and highly requested, Festival Tycoon is now fully playable in French! To celebrate I’ve added a bunch of new items to use around your festivals including:

Patisserie

Bistro

Art shop

New relaxation areas

Advertising columns

Monuments

Trendy new bushes,

Metro sign,

And parisian inspired tables, chairs and cobblestone variants to place for your guests to walk on.

Vive la France!

Thank you to everyone who has come forward and offered to help with further localisation efforts via Localizor - it’s much appreciated. If you would like to get involved, you can find out more by visiting https://www.localizor.com/festival-tycoon.

Other Tweaks

I hope you’re ready, it’s a big list!

New: Added a history window to show partner changes in the menu.

New: When using highlight modes in live mode, it now highlights squads as well. This allows you to very quickly check the covered area of different types.

New: Concerts now influence the reputation of a band. A successful concert leads to an increase in reputation and vice versa.

New: Profile can now be edited in the menu.

New: Added a new overhead icon to the AI which tells the player that an agent is confused or has a pathing error.

Fixed: The profile reputation sometimes would suffer a lot due to sponsors not being satisfied despite the player having no deal with the sponsors. This is now fixed.

Fixed: Fixed a bug where VIP visitors would sometimes go to regular buildings even though having a VIP building provided.

Fixed: Visitors sometimes got stuck at stage entrances. This should be fixed now.

Fixed: There was an issue with the first agent to arrive at the festival being stuck at the spawn point, which should be fixed now.

Fixed: Management buildings are now colourized when selecting the highlight modes.

Fixed: The AI overlay hides now if a selected agent leaves the festival.

Optimized: Improved a few tutorial texts.

Optimized: Completely reworked the partner progress system. It should be a lot easier to understand the change of values now.

Optimized: Clarified the band statements if a need is not fulfilled.

Optimized: Random repair and sanitation tasks can only occur if the targeted building has below 50% condition or cleanliness value and the number of parallel tasks at a time is limited.

Optimized: Removed randomness in concert quality. The concert-quality should now be much clearer.

Optimized: Made band satisfaction reasons in the festival end screen clearer.

Optimized: Mechanics can now solve two tasks per trip instead of only one.

Known issue: Workers unassign themselves from a worker squad in rare instances. The workaround, for now, is to join them manually to the squad again.

Just in case you missed the post, on Monday I also released a huge update that fixed and addressed a lot of issues with the AI in the game. It should now be much, much smarter than before. You can read the full details here.

And finally...

It’s been exactly one month since I launched Festival Tycoon. To celebrate that along with the fact it’s Halloween (one of the favourite times of the year) I’ve given the game a 10% Discount for all new players. This discount goes live at 6 pm UK / 7 pm CEST and 10 am Pacific time today. Enjoy!

And that’s it from me today! Any questions, you know how to reach me :)

Once again, thank you! <3

Johannes