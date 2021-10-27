Halloween and Day of the Dead event!

Hello my ghosts and ghouls! and a Happy Halloween to you all.

Urban wolf Games is here to tell you about the best way to celebrate this year. Have a Halloween party in Legendary Tales! for the next 2 weeks(Almost)!

For today what we have for you is less of an update and more like an event.

We love Halloween and Day of the Dead so for a little bit of fun we decided to add some seasonal flare to get you all in the spirit! (Boo!) This is a great way to celebrate the season and our first steam sale!

(yay woo!) (Steam Sale starts on 28th Oct 10 am, pacific time)

Get in on this while you can though, these changes are only temporary, from today the 27th of October until November 7th. But hey, If you all enjoy it maybe we can bring it back next year. We’ll just keep all the decorations in the basement till then.

We have added a whole bunch of cosmetic changes to the town as well as some minor additions to the dungeons. Don't be scared if you see any cobwebs! We weren't evil enough to add spiders. There’s some nice ambience, the buildings have been changed up, we added decorations. The works!

Even the enemies and NPC's have gotten into the spirit with some costuming! Look at them, they just want to party. or kill you.





And I think you ought to check your legendary items, some of them have been acting a little strange lately...

We hope you enjoy these fun little additions for Halloween and a few decorations to celebrate Day of the Dead.

We thought about making some Halloween limited edition items like other RPG games, but we figured that, since we will have to do a wipe at some point in the future, that would be unfair and frustrating to our players. So instead we have just changed up the scenery temporarily. 3 of the helmet have an alternate Halloween form but they aren’t new items and they will revert back after the event is over.

We know this is not the update you were waiting for, but we didn’t want to miss this opportunity when so many games have fun with the Halloween season. As always, we wish we could give you more but we’re still busy with the attribute and magic overhaul. We can always add more next year.

Speaking of which, we want you to rest assured we have still been hard at work on the attribute and magic system overhaul. It’s not easy work so it will take more time. But it's going well and, in the meantime, we wanted to do something fun and silly for ourselves and for all of you.

We hope you enjoy the event! Good afternoon, good evening and good night!