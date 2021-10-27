[Maintenance] Temporal Maintenance on October 28th (Thursday)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, this is announcement from SoulWorker.

We are here to inform you that temporal maintenance will be conducted to provide a better quality of service.

◆ Maintenance Announcement

Date: Thursday, October 28th

Duration: Approx. 4hrs 40min

[table]

[tr]

[th]zone[/th]

[th]From[/th]

[th]To[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]October 28th 00:50[/td]

[td]October 28th 05:30[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PST[/td]

[td]October 27th 17:50[/td]

[td]October 27th 22:30[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]October 28th 09:50[/td]

[td]October 28th 14:30[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Contents: Server Optimization and Future Updates

Rewards: Gruton Coins x1,300, Mats x4, Super High-Dose Vitamins Z x4, Energy Converters x2

※ Maintenance Rewards will be available before the following hours:

[table]

[tr]

[th]zone[/th]

[th]Before[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]October 29th 01:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PST[/td]

[td]October 28th 18:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]October 29th 10:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ Log-in or access to SoulWorker is unavailable during maintenance. So please make sure to log-out in a safe environment to ensure nothing happens to your account during this time.

For further details, please refer to the STEAM Update Announcement.

We will try our best to return your love and support by providing the best service.

Thank you.