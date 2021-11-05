This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey there everyone! It's finally time for us all to build a zoo!

LET'S BUILD A ZOO IS OUT NOW!

Thank you so much for all of your support and love over the last few months, your support, feedback and encouragement have been invaluable to us!

We’re all incredibly proud of how Let's Build a Zoo has progressed, and we hope you all enjoy it as much as we've enjoyed working on it. It's been very emotional seeing it all come together, and we can't wait to start seeing what you build!

If you're interested in WHAT THE FUTURE HOLDS, we've got a roadmap you can check out HERE - ROADMAP we can't wait to fill it up with a mix of all of our ideas! If you have suggestions, feel free to pop them in the suggestions area!

If you run into any problems, please don't hesitate to let us know - we've got dedicated bug and crash areas for you!

Here's to all of us building a zoo, make sure you share lots of screenshots with us and let us know how you get on!

Lots of love

Springloaded and No More Robots xoxo