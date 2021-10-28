 Skip to content

Honey, I Joined a Cult update for 28 October 2021

Honey, I Joined A Cult Spooky Halloween Update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Faithful followers!

As you've been such loyal subjects, we thought that you should get a treat for Halloween!

We've got 3 brand new spooky-themed head pieces for your Cult leader and cultists to wear just in time for the spooky season! One of them is sure to be a popular choice this Halloween, we'll let you work out which that is!

We've also added a new variant to the Darkness hood, now with the creepy red glowing eyes for all your scary mysterious-based cult needs!

Version 0.3.043

  • 3 Brand new masks
  • Darkness hood added new red eye options

We hope you enjoy these new horrific additions! Don't have any nightmares now!

