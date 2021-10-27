Version 2021-016 Released, TRF's 1st anniversary! New Game Mode, Dynamic Weather

Hey everyone,

It's now been 1 year since TRF launched on Steam, thank you all for your support!

To celebrate, a new update is being released, this update adds a new game mode that is playable by up to 4 players.

It is based on the TRON/Snake, where each car leaves a trail behind it, and has to try and make the other drivers hit their trail, whilst not slowing down themselves, or hitting another trail, including their own!

Alongside this, dynamic rain and dynamic snow are appearing as new weather types, when the weather is set to these, the intensity of rain/snow will vary throughout the race, causing changing driving conditions and visibility.

I hope you all enjoy this update, here's the full changelog:

2021-016 (27-10-2021):

ADD: Added a new game mode: Kill Trail, for up to 4 players.

ADD: New Weather Type: Dynamic Rain

ADD: New Weather Type: Dynamic Snow

ADD: Added some new AI names for the AI drivers to choose from.

CHANGE: Updated to a newer engine version, improving stability.

CHANGE: Re-balanced some weapon presets.

CHANGE: Adjusted and optimized the particles system.

CHANGE: Optimized the culling system for objects out of view, should have increased performance on large, busy tracks.

CHANGE: Some default settings changed, zoom level changed from 1.25 to 1.5, and the track map is now on by default.

FIX: Fixed the collision box for Pit buildings.

FIX: Fixed multiple errors related to event results and tournament standings when there are less than 8 cars in an event.

FIX: Fixed a crash that could occur when there were less than 8 cars in an event.

FIX: Fixed an issue where the rev counter wasn't visible even when on manual transmission.

FIX: The Championship name no longer overlaps other text in the championship map screen.

FIX: Basic terrain is now drawn in the championship map screen.

FIX: Fixed a crash that could occur when getting World Record while offline, and then getting a slower World Record online.

FIX: Fixed an issue where Cops & Racers events wouldn't end after all racers have been eliminated when there's less than 8 cars.

FIX: Fixed an issue where your time wouldn't be uploaded to the Steam leaderboards if the first attempt to upload the time failed.

FIX: Fixed an issue where drivers would not be properly introduced to the game if you lowered the car limit below 4 and changed game modes.

FIX: Fixed an issue where the "joined players" panels at the bottom would incorrectly light up if there was less than 4 cars in an event.

FIX: Fixed an issue where sometimes log fences would not be destroyed correctly.