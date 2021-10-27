v1.2.1 released: Instant access to Challenge Mode and Music Mode!

Thank you for playing.

v1.2.1 Changes

-Fixed a bug that caused Maria to get stuck on an obstacle at the entrance/exit of island town.

-Added an event in the island town for the immediate release of contents that are opened after clearing the game.

This allows for instant access to Challenge Mode and Music Mode.

In Challenge Mode, you can enjoy time attack play.

We'd love it if you'd share your records and mesmerizing plays with us via SNS or Steam's screenshot function!

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)



