Soaring Machinariae update for 27 October 2021

v1.2.1 released: Instant access to Challenge Mode and Music Mode!

v1.2.1 Changes

-Fixed a bug that caused Maria to get stuck on an obstacle at the entrance/exit of island town.

-Added an event in the island town for the immediate release of contents that are opened after clearing the game.

This allows for instant access to Challenge Mode and Music Mode.

In Challenge Mode, you can enjoy time attack play.

In Challenge Mode, you can enjoy time attack play.

