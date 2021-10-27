Patron Halloween Masquerade

Welcome Patrons to the Halloween Masquerade!

We said we'll have a li'l something for you for Halloween and here it is. Dress up your prosperous town into a Halloween gown and join in on the spooky parade.

The free DLC changes the buildings and other assets to look spooky and switches the weather so there are no sunny days. Sunny happy days have no place on Halloween ;).

The add-on is completely free and is installed automatically via update. And when you're done with the festivities, just deactivate the Halloween Masquerade DLC through the game launcher and everything will be back to normal. You can always turn it back on if you wish.

Happy Halloween and, as always, govern on!