Hotfix 10/27/2021

Hi, everyone! We actively read your feedback and are already preparing the first patches based on your wishes. In this hotfix we will solve a few issues and in the evening patch we will focus on making tutorial easier and simpler.

In the early levels, dates of birth were removed from suspects' dossiers to avoid confusion.

The number of paranormal manifestations at the first levels is increased.

The player's spawn location has been changed.

Day 1 tutorial no longer overlaps with the case description.

Now when a player places a dossier for the dowsing, he will automatically draw a rod.

If you want to share your ideas, issues and wishes, please write to us at steppeharestudio@gmail.com.

The update will be released very soon, but for now — thanks for staying with us!