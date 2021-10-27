Hotfix 10/27/2021

Hi, everyone! We actively read your feedback and are already preparing the first patches based on your wishes. In this hotfix we will solve a few issues and in the evening patch we will focus on making tutorial easier and simpler.
- In the early levels, dates of birth were removed from suspects' dossiers to avoid confusion.
- The number of paranormal manifestations at the first levels is increased.
- The player's spawn location has been changed.
- Day 1 tutorial no longer overlaps with the case description.
- Now when a player places a dossier for the dowsing, he will automatically draw a rod.
If you want to share your ideas, issues and wishes, please write to us at steppeharestudio@gmail.com.
The update will be released very soon, but for now — thanks for staying with us!
