10/27 Update: In-Game Events

Share · View all patches · Build 7607791 · Last edited 27 October 2021 – 10:13:21 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, FS City

The followings are the updates for the end of this month.

YouTube

1. Battle Pass 2021 Autumn Bundle Part. 2

Event Period:

10/27 ~ 11/23 23:59PDT

Start off faster than others with 420 Battle badges!

This bundle makes your Battle Level as 15 as soon as you get it!

Try to get all the rewards and exclusive outfits for this season!

2. Battle Pass Lv.25 Mission

Event Period:

10/27 ~ 11/9 23:59PDT

Reach Battle Level 25 during the event period and get the hidden rewards to boost your growth!

*Reward will be sent during 11/10 maintenance

3. Gold Kennel Bundle Sale

Event Period:

10/27 ~ 11/2 23:59PDT

Meet the newly updated Bat buddy!

This Gold pet will make your character even stronger!

This time with 20% off for gold kennel bundle!

[Halloween Bat Pet]

**4. Gold Kennel Promotion

**



Event Period:

10/27 ~ 11/2 23:59PDT

Purchase gold kennels and get more than 1,000 points-worthy rewards!

Get gold kennel bundle for 400 points to get all the rewards at once!

You can get a guaranteed platinum pet at step 6!

**5. Dual Ability Card Promotion

**



Event Period:

10/27 ~ 11/2 23:59 PDT

Don’t miss out the exclusive chance to get dual ability card!

For this promotion, you can get a guaranteed dual platinum card at step 5!

**6. O□☆ Random Shopping Bag

**



Event Period:

10/27 ~ 11/23 23:59 PDT

Open this strange-looking shopping bag for exclusive items!

You can have a free chance to open this bag by completing all daily quests!

*Daily Quest clear reward will be replaced to shopping bag ticket

**7. O□☆ Mission Event

**



Event Period:

10/27 ~ 11/23 23:59 PDT

Purchase O□☆ shopping bags and get Exclusive rewards!

Chance to collect your favorite number and outfit!

*Reward will be sent during 11/3 maintenance

**8. Ranked Mode Challenge Event

**



Event Period:

10/27 ~ 11/2 23:59 PDT

Play Ranked Mode during the event period!

Finish 7 Ranked mode matches and get a useful rewards!

*Reward will be sent during 11/3 maintenance

**9. P-Buff Gold/Silver Package

**



Event Period:

10/29 ~ 10/31 23:59 PDT

Change your P-buff for better performance!

Complete your signature moves and dominate the game!

Unique chance to get a bunch of p-buff tickets for limited period!

**10. Platinum Card Title Collector

**



Event Period:

10/27 ~ 11/2 23:59 PDT

Equip 4/9 platinum-grade card on character’s default present to get special platinum card title!

Each character has 2 platinum card related titles!

Collect 2 platinum titles (equipping 4 / 9 cards) of any character during the event period and get extra rewards!

*Same grade title will be counted as one.

*Reward will be sent during 11/3 maintenance

**11. Platinum Card Title Pkg

**

Event Period:

10/27 ~ 11/2 23:59 PDT

Chance to get useful platinum packages!

Bunch of platinum pack with 50% discount!

Don’t miss out this chance to get your platinum cards on hand!

**12. Ball Ticket Event

**



Event Period:

10/27 ~ 11/16 23:59 PDT

Play 3on3 mode or ranked mode and exchange ball tickets with special monster tops and various items!

Event mechanics:

Log in to the game and Get 3 tickets daily! Get 1 ticket for playing 3on3 mode or ranked mode 1 time (max. 10 tickets) Exchange tickets with collection gift!